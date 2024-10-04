Western Digital opens separate websites for HDD and flash businesses

Western Digital has advanced the previously announced split between its HDD and flash businesses by launching separate customer websites. The separation aims to improve operational focus and market agility in pursuit of improved sales and margins.

“We are now operating as two specialized websites: WesternDigital.com for HDDs and platforms, and SanDisk.com for flash technology, including SSDs, memory cards, USB flash drives, and more,” a canned statement from the storage titan read.

As announced in October last year, Western Digital plans to separate its HDD and flash businesses, creating two independent, public companies with market-specific, strategic focus. The separation will “better position each franchise to execute innovative technology and product development, capitalize on unique growth opportunities, extend respective market leadership positions, and operate more efficiently with distinct capital structures,” Western Digital explained. “The creation of two specialized websites is a necessary step in the company separation process.”

Although the websites are separate, there’s still some crossover between brands. On WesternDigital.com, you can shop for all HDD and platform products from the following brands: Western Digital, WD, WD_BLACK, and SanDisk Professional. On SanDisk.com, you can shop for all flash products, such as SSDs, memory cards, and USB flash drives from the Western Digital, WD, WD_BLACK, SanDisk, and SanDisk Professional brands.

For support, customers go through the relevant website, with G-Technology customers going through WesternDigital.com.

All warranty claims for HDDs and platform products from Western Digital, WD, WD_BLACK, SanDisk Professional, and G-Technology should be submitted through the Western Digital Support account. After signing in, select your registered product and “Request Warranty Replacement.” If you have not registered your product yet, select “Register a New Product.”

All warranty claims for flash products such as SSDs, memory cards, and USB flash drives from Western Digital, WD, WD_BLACK, SanDisk, and SanDisk Professional should be submitted through the SanDisk Support account.

The formal business split is expected to be completed in the “second half of 2024” and since last year the firm has established legal entities across around 20 countries. Once complete, both divisions will operate as publicly traded companies.

David Goeckeler, Western Digital’s CEO, will lead the SanDisk business, and Irving Tan, currently executive vice president of global operations, will become the CEO of WD.