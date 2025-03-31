Storage news ticker – March 31

Amazon Web Services (AWS) wants to build a two-story datacenter for tape storage in Middlesex, England. Its building application has been granted. The planning documents say: “This datacenter will be a data repository which requires significantly less power consumption than a typical datacenter. This building will be designed to house tape media that provides a long-term data storage solution for our customers. It will utilize magnetic tape media.” The lucky tape system supplier has not been identified.

CoreWeave dropped its IPO target to $40/share for 37.7 million shares and valuing it around $23 billion, which would raise $1.5 billion. It had planned to sell them for between $47 and $55/share, with 49 million shares on offer, valuing it at up to $32 billion and raising up to $2.7 billion. The company reported 2024 revenues of almost $2 billion with a net loss of $863 million. CoreWeave shares should be available on Nasdaq today. It is thought Microsoft’s reported withdrawal from datacenter leases, implying a lower-than-expected growth rate for GPU-heavy AI processing, spooked investors during CoreWeave’s pre-IPO investor roadshow.

DDN has been recognized as a winner of the 2025 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards by the Business Intelligence Group for its Infinia 2.0 storage system. See here for more details on the awards and a complete list of winners and finalists.

HighPoint announced its RocketStore RS654x Series NVMe RAID enclosures measuring less than 5 inches tall and 10 inches long with PCIe 4.0 x16 Switch Architecture, built-in RAID 0, 1, and 10 technology, and up to 28 GBps transfer speeds. These four and eight-bay enclosures are specifically designed for 4K and 8K video editing, 3D rendering, and other high-resolution applications.

IBM announced Storage Ceph as a Service so clients can leverage the block+file+object storage software as a fully managed, cloud storage experience on-premises. It’s designed to reduce operational costs by aligning spending with actual usage, avoiding under-utilization and over-provisioning, and scaling on-demand. Prices start at $0.026/GB/month. More information here.

NVMe TCP-connected block storage supplier Lightbits has an educational blog focusing on block storage, which “is evolving into a critical component of high-performance, accelerated data pipelines.” Read it here.

Microsoft has announced new capabilities for Azure NetApp Files (ANF):

A flexible service level separates throughput and capacity pricing, saving customers up to 10-40 percent – think of it as a “pay for the capacity you need, and scale the performance as you grow” model.

Application Volume Groups are now available for Oracle and SAP workloads, simplifying management and optimizing performance.

A new cool access tier with a snapshot-only policy offers a cost-effective solution for managing snapshots – allowing customers to benefit from cost savings without compromising on restore times.

A blog has more.

OneTrust has launched the Privacy Breach Response Agent, built with Microsoft Security Copilot. When a data breach occurs, privacy teams have to analyze security requirements and regulatory privacy requirements if personal data is compromised. Privacy and breach notification regulations are fragmented and complex, varying by geography and type of data, and the notification windows are often very short. The Privacy Breach Response Agent enables privacy teams to evaluate the scope of the incident, identify jurisdictions, assess regulatory requirements, generate guidance, and coordinate and align with the InfoSec response team. More information on the agent can be found here.

Other World Computing (OWC) launched its Jellyfish B24 and Jellyfish S24 Storage products. The Jellyfish B24 delivers a cost-effective, high-capacity solution for seamless collaboration and nearline backup, while the Jellyfish S24 offers a full SSD production server with lightning-fast performance for demanding video workflows. The B24 has four dedicated SAS ports to which you can connect B24-E expansions via a mini-SAS cable, included with every expansion chassis. By adding four B24-E expansion chassis to a B24 head unit, the total storage capacity can reach up to 2.8 petabytes.

The SSDs in the S24 are the OWC Mercury Extreme Pro SSDs. The S24 can be combined with an OWC Jellyfish S24-E SSD expansion chassis for up to 736 TB of fast SSD storage.

M&E market focused file and object storage supplier OpenDrives is introducing a cloud-native, data services offering it has dubbed Astraeus that merges on-premises, high-performance storage with the ability to provision and manage integrated data services like the public cloud. Customers can “easily repatriate their data, bringing both data and cloud-native applications back on-premises and into the security of a private cloud.” Compute and storage resources can scale independently with dynamic provisioning and orchestration capabilities. Astraeus follows an unlimited capacity pricing model, licensing per-node instead of per-capacity, enabling cost predictability. OpenDrives will be exhibiting at the upcoming 2025 NAB Show in Las Vegas, Booth SL6612 in the South Hall Lower, April 6 to 9.

PNY announced its CS2342 M.2 NVMe SSD in 1 and 2 TB capacities with PCIe Gen 4 x 4 connectivity. It has up to 7,300 MBps sequential read and 6,000 MBps sequential write speeds. The product supports TCG Pyrite and has a five-year or TBW-based warranty.

The co-CEO of Samsung, Han Jong-Hee, has died from a heart attack at the age of 63. Co-CEO Jun Young-hyun, who oversees Samsung’s chip business, is now the sole CEO. Han Jong-Hee was responsible for Samsung’s consumer electronics and mobile devices business.

SMART Modular Technologies announced it is sampling its redefined Non-Volatile CXL Memory Module (NV-CMM) to Tier 1 OEMs based on the CXL 2.0 standard in the E3.S 2T form factor. “This product combines non-volatile high-performance DRAM memory, persistent flash memory and an energy source in a single removable EDSFF form factor to deliver superior reliability and serviceability for data-intensive applications … PCIe Gen 5 and CXL 2.0 compliance ensures seamless integration with the latest datacenter architectures.” View it as a high-speed cache tier.

SMART Modular’s NV-CMM details

There will be an SNIA Cloud Object Storage Plugfest in Denver from April 28 to 30. Learn more here. There will also be an SNIA Swordfish Plugfest at the same time in conjunction with SNIA’s Regional SDC Denver event. Register here.

Team Group announced the launch of the TEAMGROUP ULTRA MicroSDXC A2 V30 Memory Card, which delivers read speeds of up to 200 MBps and write speeds of up to 170 MBps. The ULTRA MicroSDXC A2 V30 meets the A2 application performance standard with a V30 video speed rating and a lifetime warranty.

Tiger Technology has officially achieved AWS Storage Competency status.

Financial analyst Wedbush has identified eight publicly owned suppliers it believes will benefit greatly from an exploding AI spending phase by businesses. It says: “While there is a lot of noise in the software world around driving monetization of AI, a handful of software players have started to separate themselves from the pack … We believe the use cases are exploding, enterprise consumption phase is ahead of us in the rest of 2025, launch of LLM models across the board, and the true adoption of generative AI will be a major catalyst for the software sector and key players to benefit from this once in a generation Fourth Industrial Revolution set to benefit the tech space.” Wedbush identifies Oracle and Salesforce as the top opportunities. The others are Amazon, Elastic, Alphabet, IBM, Innodata, MongoDB, Micron Technology, Pegasystems, and Snowflake. “The clear standout over the last month from checks has been the cloud penetration success at IBM which has a massive opportunity to monetize its installed base over the next 12 to 18 months.”