Storage news ticker – March 21

Data integration supplier Adeptia announced double-digit annual growth since 2021 by enabling enterprises to manage and optimize their first-mile (raw data created outside of an organization’s internal data operations) unstructured and third-party data with its AI-powered Adeptia Connect software. In the past year, it has hired Charles Nardi as CEO, Geoff Mueller as COO, and Ross Trampler as VP Sales. Deepak Singh, Adeptia founder and CTO, has moved into the new role of Chief Innovation Officer. Adeptia received a $65 million strategic growth investment round led by PSG in March 2023.

…

Alluxio, supplier of open source data store virtualization software using a virtual distributed file system with multi-tier caching, announced a strategic collaboration with the vLLM Production Stack, an open source implementation of a cluster-wide full-stack vLLM serving system developed by LMCache Lab at the University of Chicago.

AI inference requires low-latency, high-throughput, and random access to handle large scale read and write workloads. This partnership aims to help large language model (LLM) inference by providing an integrated solution for KV Cache management, utilizing both DRAM and NVMe, enabling efficient KV Cache sharing across GPU, CPU, and a distributed storage layer. By optimizing data placement and access across different storage tiers, the solution delivers low-latency, greater scalability, and improved efficiency for large-scale AI inference workloads.

…

Italy-based Avaneidi launched “CyberStorage by Avaneidi, a scalable and reliable storage infrastructure that seamlessly combines tailored Secure Hardware Storage, proprietary Data Governance and advanced CyberShield into one unified platform.” Avaneidi has introduced a new proprietary SSD, fully designed and manufactured in Europe, which it claims sets new standards for performance, durability, and reliability. Avaneidi says its “Enterprise Solid State Drives (ESSDs) utilize tailor-made chips and advanced algorithms, providing a bespoke solution optimized for performance and cyber security applications” with “extended drive lifetime, improved security, and significant energy savings.”

…

Cloud backup and storage supplier Backblaze is partnering with media workflow designer CHESA to help M&E professionals collaborate anywhere by breaking down geographical barriers and connecting creative teams worldwide, leveraging Backblaze’s cloud infrastructure and CHESA’s workflow design. The two say they are “partnering with leaders in the M&E space, like LucidLink, iconik, and many others to offer a unified ecosystem that caters to every stage of the creative process.” CHESA delivers design and implementation expertise, while Backblaze provides scalable, cost-effective cloud storage for media workflows.

…

Data protection and management provider Cohesity announced an expanded collaboration with Red Hat to provide enhanced support for Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, now available on the Cohesity Data Cloud. Customers can secure and protect data from virtual machines and containers in their Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization environments with Cohesity DataProtect and NetBackup. Backup and recovery operations for Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization-based virtual machines, along with containers, can be managed using the same workflows as existing data sources on the Cohesity Data Cloud. Watch a video with Cohesity CEO and president Sanjay Poonen with Red Hat CEO Matt Hicks, discussing the news.

…

Cohesity announced a partnership with AI supplier Glean to become a fully integrated data source for the Glean platform. It involves extending Glean’s connector capabilities to cover data sources protected by Cohesity, such as files stored on virtual machines, physical hosts, and NAS devices. This will “enable mutual customers to leverage high-quality backup data from Cohesity-protected workloads within Glean’s platform, further expanding enterprise knowledge and AI-driven insights.”

Users can search across historical data, going beyond the current state of data to access past versions of documents, including deleted files and other previously inaccessible data. Historical snapshots will offer a unique advantage, particularly in compliance, forensic investigations, and data recovery efforts. The integration is expected to be available for customers later this year.

…

Data streamer Confluent announced new capabilities in Confluent Cloud for Apache Flink to streamline and simplify development of real-time AI applications, including Flink Native Inference, running open source AI models in Confluent Cloud without added infrastructure management, Flink Search using just one interface to access data from multiple vector databases, and built-in ML functions to make data science skills accessible to more teams.

Confluent also announced further advancements in Confluent Cloud, making it easier for teams to connect and access their real-time data, including Tableflow, Freight Clusters, Confluent for Visual Studio (VS) Code, and the Oracle XStream CDC Source Connector. Learn more about these new features here.

…

Cloud file services vendor CTERA announced the availability of CTERA Edge-to-Cloud File Services in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Powered by Azure, CTERA gives “organizations cloud-native file services that extend from edge to cloud, offering enhanced availability, cyber resiliency, and scalability, while significantly reducing costs” with continuous data protection to Azure Blob Storage and global file access. Learn more about CTERA Edge-to-Cloud File Services at its page on the Azure Marketplace.

…

Vector databases supplier DataStax announced Astra DB Hybrid Search, a product that will improve AI search relevance by 45 percent. Using Nvidia NeMo Text Retriever reranking microservices, part of Nvidia AI Enterprise, Astra DB Hybrid Search, hosted on Astra DB with GPUs, integrates vector search and lexical search to deliver highly accurate, AI-driven search and recommendation experiences. Hybrid search combines two retrieval methods – vector search (for semantic understanding and contextual relevance) and lexical search (for exact keyword matching) – to help ensure both contextual relevance and precise keyword matching.

Astra DB automatically and intelligently reorders search results using fine-tuned LLMs, providing state-of-the-art ranking for more relevant and meaningful responses. Developers can integrate this functionality using the Astra DB Python client and schemaless Data API. The new capability will be available in Langflow, the open source tool and community for low-code AI application development.

…

DDN, French AI Model developer Mistral AI, and AI Cloud platform supplier Fluidstack announced a strategic alliance designed to make AI investments more successful, more flexible, easier to deploy, and significantly more cost-effective. The three say they deliver the most powerful AI infrastructure for training and deploying massive LLMs for enterprises, governments, and cloud providers. Timothée Lacroix, co-founder and CTO at Mistral AI, said: “DDN’s AI-optimized platform gives us the power to scale massive AI models with superior efficiency, reliability, and speed. Combined with Fluidstack’s cloud flexibility, this partnership ensures that our AI innovations deliver real-world impact – faster and at scale.”

…

Global engineering consultant Worley is using the Dell AI Factory with Nvidia to develop secure AI systems for employees and customers. One of their first products will be a GenAI app to assist Worley customer procurement teams in technical evaluations of vendor bid documents, reducing the time spent on data extraction and analysis from weeks to hours. Another will help Worley engineers accelerate design time by using GenAI to leverage insights from past projects for faster and more productive project delivery.

Kit being used includes PowerEdge XE9680 servers with Nvidia H100 GPUs, PowerScale F710 storage, AI Optimized Networking, and Nvidia AI enterprise software.

…

According to a Dell’Oro Group report, Server and Storage Component revenues grew to a record $244 billion in 2024, fueled by strong AI demand, primarily from GPUs, custom accelerators, HBM, and storage systems. Additionally, memory and storage demand for the general-purpose server market saw a strong rebound, accompanied by improved pricing throughout the year. Additional highlights from the Q4 2024 Data Center IT Semiconductors and Components Quarterly Report:

The Server and Storage Systems Component market is forecast to moderate to a healthy growth of over 40 percent in 2025.

Nvidia dominated Data Center Component market revenues, leading all vendors, with Samsung and SK Hynix trailing behind in 2024. Nvidia captured nearly half of the total reported revenues, while hyperscalers deploying custom solutions are rapidly gaining ground.

Smart NIC and DPU revenues increased by 77 percent, driven by strong deployment of Ethernet adapters in AI clusters.

The recovery in the CPU market is overdue, with revenues projected to increase by 45 percent in 2025.

The report is purchasable here.

…

Backup supplier Druva announced a new integration with Microsoft Sentinel for SecOps teams with a unified view of data insights across their company’s security and backup environments. This integration, “a key component of Druva’s ongoing collaboration with Microsoft,” combines backup telemetry, system behaviors, data anomalies, and threat detections into security operations, enabling centralized monitoring and real-time threat detection. SecOps teams get:

Bi-Directional Integration: seamless and real-time connection between the Druva Data Security Cloud and Microsoft Sentinel – SecOps teams can quarantine compromised snapshots directly within their Microsoft Sentinel console.

Faster Threat Detection & Recovery: With insight into backup telemetry, SecOps teams can detect cyber threats like ransomware or data corruption in real-time, significantly reducing recovery time.

Improved Productivity: Respond to incidents faster and more efficiently.

Enhanced Security Visibility & Compliance: Centralized management in Sentinel, now augmented by Druva’s data protection insights, providing deep visibility for threat hunting, compliance audits, and proactive threat mitigation.

The integration is available in the Azure Marketplace.

…

Cloud backup supplier Eon “launched the first cloud-native package to provide protection and recovery from ransomware attacks.” Engineered for immediate recovery, it restores clean data in minutes, as opposed to hours or even days. Eon’s ransomware package aligns with the NIST Framework. It “delivers industry-first ransomware detection across cloud resources, including managed databases and data warehouses, and offers logically air-gapped backup vaults with immutable snapshots.”

Eon was founded in 2024 by Ofir Ehrlich and Gonen Stein of the CloudEndure founding team (acquired by Amazon), along with Ron Kimchi, former GM of AWS Migration and Disaster Recovery Services. Eon is backed by VCs including Sequoia, Lightspeed, Greenoaks, and BOND, as well as various industry execs. Find out more here.

…

HPE reported $7.9 billion revenues for its Q1, up 16 percent year-over-year, with a $627 million GAAP profit, compared to the year-ago $387 million. CEO Antonio Neri said: “HPE achieved our fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth, increasing revenue by double digits in Q1.” Server segment revenues were $4.3 billion, up 29 percent. Intelligent Edge earned $1.1 billion, down 5 percent. Hybrid Cloud reported $1.4 billion, up 10 percent driven by Alletra Storage MP and GreenLake Cloud. Financial Services were flat at $873 million. AI systems orders doubled quarter-over-quarter with backlog increasing 29 percent. Its outlook for Q2 is $7.4 billion ± $2 million, just 2.7 percent up at the midpoint. It is cutting costs, with 2,500 jobs going, as the results were not as good as HPE had hoped and the outlook weak.

…

MagStor announced “the world’s first Thunderbolt 5 LTO drive, marking a monumental step forward in data storage technology.” It “offers unprecedented speed, reliability, and compatibility for professional data backup and archival needs” and is expected to be available by the end of 2025. The product has pending Intel and Apple Thunderbolt 5 certification and is also patent-pending.

VP Product Tim Gerhard tells us: “Thunderbolt 5 series will be available in LTO-7 thru LTO-10 single or dual configurations. Read/Write speeds will be up to 400 MBps on full height drives. In all honesty, there are no performance gains on the LTO drive itself, but you’re getting the latest controller chipsets and the ability to daisy chain TB5/USB4 v2 devices up to 80 GBps bandwidth. Most Thunderbolt 3 chipsets are going end of life and aren’t being produced anymore.”

…

Micron says it’s the world’s first and only memory company shipping both HBM3E and SOCAMM (small outline compression attached memory module) products for AI servers in the datacenter. The SOCAMM, a modular LPDDR5X memory, was developed in collaboration with Nvidia to support the GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Superchip. It is “the world’s fastest, smallest, lowest-power, and highest capacity modular memory.” Micron HBM3E (High Bandwidth Memory) 12H 36 GB is designed into the Nvidia HGX B300 NVL16 and GB300 NVL72 GPUs while the HBM3E 8H 24 GB is available for the HGX B200 and GB200 NVL72 GPUs.

…

MSP backup service and cybersecurity supplier N-able announced disappointing Q4 FY 2025 revenue growth up only 0.1 percent sequentially and 7.5 percent year-over-year to $116.4 million with a $3.3 million GAAP profit. It was accustomed to 10 to 12 percent year-over-year revenue growth. Full-year revenues were $466.1 million, up 10.5 percent year-over-year. CFO Tim O’Brien said: “Our product and go-to-market teams executed critical initiatives, the strategic acquisition of Adlumin expanded the aperture of our business, and we once again operated above the Rule of 40. We firmly believe we have the right pieces in place to win in our markets, and are investing to seize an expanding market opportunity and scale N-able to new heights.”

William Blair analyst Jason Ader commented: “At its 2025 investor day, N-able laid out its plan to reaccelerate growth and margins through sales of its Adlumin XDR/MDR solution (new business and cross-sell), upmarket expansion to new channel partners (VARs and distributors), and new pricing and packaging initiatives (to drive bundles and cross-sell).”

….

Nutanix says its Cloud Platform with Nutanix Unified Storage will integrate with the Nvidia AI Data Platform and enable inferencing and agentic workflows deployed across edge, datacenter, and public cloud. As the only HCI supplier openly supporting AI workflows, we wonder if Nutanix will support GPU servers and external parallel access file and object storage. We’re asking Nutanix about this.

…

PCI-SIG has announced that the PCI Express 7.0 specification, v0.9, the final draft, is now available for member review. The raw bit data rate doubles from PCIe 6’s 64 GT/s to 128 GT/s, and up to 512 GBps bi-directionally via x16 configuration. The PCIe 7.0 spec is designed to support data-intensive market segments such as hyperscale datacenters, high-performance computing, and military/aerospace, as well as emerging applications like AI/ML, 800G Ethernet, and cloud computing. PCI-SIG says it’s on track to publish the full specification later this year. PCI-SIG members can access the PCIe 7.0 specification in the Review Zone on its website.

…

Quantum announced Quantum GO Refresh for the DXi T-Series deduping appliances to provide flexible payment options and hardware refreshes. Quantum GO Refresh is a new offering within the Quantum GO portfolio offering a turnkey subscription model paid quarterly or annually. It includes the typical hardware, software, and support and a new dimension of ongoing hardware refreshes as the system ages. For more information, click here.

…

Quantum celebrated its channel partners’ achievements at the 2025 Quantum EMEA Elevate Partner Summit in Kraków, Poland, recognizing six companies for outstanding performance in 2024: ADT Group (Poland), Errevi System Srl (Italy), Fujitsu (Germany), Econocom (UK), SVA System Vertrieb Alexander GmbH (Germany), and Sithabile Technology Services (South Africa).

…

Parallel file system supplier Quobyte has announced support for Arm-based servers with Arm support from Rocky Linux 9 and Ubuntu 24.04. It will deliver the same high performance as Quobyte’s x86 offering as well as a complete set of features including RDMA support. The new Arm platforms can be used as they are or added to existing Quobyte x86-based clusters in a mixed environment. Supported processors include Nvidia Grace, Ampere CPUs, and the AWS Graviton.

…

Scale-out file system supplier Qumulo announced back-to-back quarters of record bookings and growth with profitable net operating income in the most recent quarter. President and CEO Douglas Gourlay said: “In our last two quarters Qumulo delivered record-breaking results measured by bookings, ACV, and gross margin generating over seven percent net operating income.” It has seen new product adoption and significant expansion of its cloud product portfolio and client base. Qumulo has more than 1,100 customers. Cloud Native Qumulo, launched in October 2024 on both AWS and Azure, with 165 customers, has experienced “remarkable customer adoption, delivering 485 percent year-over-year increase in cloud storage consumption.” EVP and COO Michelle Palleschi said: “Achieving both GAAP and non-GAAP net operating income [is] a rare feat for a growth-stage business.”

…

Cyber-resilience data protector Rubrik announced Q4 FY 2025 revenues of $258.1 million, up 47 percent year-over-year, with a GAAP loss of $114.9 million. Full-year revenues were $886.5 million, up 41 percent, with a loss of $1.15 billion.

CEO and co-founder Bipul Sinha said: “Fiscal 2025 was a milestone year for Rubrik. Our strong growth at scale demonstrates that we’re winning the cyber resilience market. However, we are still very early in Rubrik’s journey to achieve the company’s full potential and I’m confident that what’s ahead of us is even more important and exciting.” Rubrik and Commvault are reporting similar revenue figures:

…

Silicon Motion announced sampling of its MonTitan SSD Reference Design Kit (RDK) that supports up to 128 TB with QLC NAND, incorporating Silicon Motion’s PCIe Dual Ported enterprise-grade SM8366 controller, which supports PCIe Gen 5 x4 NVMe 2.0 and OCP 2.5. The 128 TB SSD has QLC NAND built with the latest 2 Tb die and sequential read speeds of over 14 GBps and random read performance exceeding 3.3 million IOPS, “providing over 25 percent random read performance improvement to other Gen 5 high-capacity solutions.” It supports NVMe 2.0 FDP (Flexible Data Placement) that improves SSD write efficiency and endurance. The software also uses Silicon Motion’s proprietary PerformaShape technology, utilizing a multi-stage shaping algorithm to optimize SSD performance based on user-defined QoS sets. The new 128 TB SSD RDK is now available for sampling to select partners and customers. Click here for more info.



Silicon Motion MonTitan graphic

…

SK hynix is sampling 12-hi 36 GB HBM4 DRAM with mass-production slated for the second half of this year. It says the product “has implemented bandwidth capable of processing more than 2 TB of data per second for the first time” and more than 60 percent faster than HBM3E. Bandwidth is the total data capacity that one HBM package can process per second.

Partially filled table of HBM generations and characteristics

Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson says the production schedule “would seemingly put SK hynix in a position to comfortably support Nvidia’s shift to HBM4 with Rubin (expected to ship 2H 2026) and support SK hynix’s continued leadership in this market.”

…

StorPool Storage says it’s among the first block storage software platforms to support the Arm-based Ampere Altra processors available in HPE ProLiant RL300 servers, providing fast and reliable cloud solutions at a significant cost savings. This “brings predictable high performance, linear scaling, and extreme energy efficiency for cloud and AI workloads.” Cloud services provider CloudSigma will deliver the first commercial application of this technology – an IaaS offering leveraging StorPool software running on Arm-based HPE ProLiant servers.

Demos of this joint StorPool, Ampere, and CloudSigma system are taking place now through March 20 in the KVM Compute Zone at CloudFest 2025 at the Europa-Park resort in Rust, Germany.

…

DDN’s Tintri subsidiary with its workload-aware, AI-powered data management offering announced its latest Geek Out! Technology Demo Session “Container Boys: Hello Tintri” taking place on Wednesday, March 26 at 10am PT / 1pm ET. Hosted by Tintri CTO Brock Mowry, the session will explore how containerized workloads can streamline workflows and accelerate time-to-market. Register here.

…

Ahmed Shihab

Western Digital has hired Ahmed Shihab as chief product officer. He most recently served as Corporate VP of Azure Storage at Microsoft, leading the engineering and operations teams for object and block storage, driving the design and development of Microsoft’s cloud storage offerings. Before that he worked as VP Infrastructure Hardware at AWS and VP and Chief Architect (FSG) at NetApp, with an 8.5-year stint at disk storage supplier Xyratex before that. Irving Tan, CEO of Western Digital, said: “Given his tenure with storage and infrastructure design and development, Ahmed is the right leader to move Western Digital forward as we help our customers unleash the power and value of data. Hyperscalers, cloud service providers, and OEMs are looking to Western Digital to provide them with the most cutting-edge HDD technology to grow their businesses.”

…

Open source backup supplier Zmanda has introduced its Ask Zmanda AI support assistant, pre-loaded with enterprise backup expertise to help users get immediate answers when troubleshooting a backup issue or exploring advanced configurations. It has product-specific guidance for all Zmanda offerings, including Zmanda Pro-Instant answers to detailed technical questions. Try it out here.

…

Veeam Backup & Replication software has a security flaw that could lead to remote code execution, tracked as CVE-2025-23120, and carring a CVSS score of 9.9 out of 10.0. It affects 12.3.0.310 and all earlier version 12 builds and was reported by Piotr Bazydlo of watchTowr. It is fixed starting in the following build: Veeam Backup & Replication 12.3.1 (build 12.3.1.1139).