Infinidat and Veeam push VMware migration to Red Hat OpenShift

Infinidat and Veeam are encouraging VMware migration to Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization (RHOS-V) by providing immutable backups from a RHOS-V system using Infinidat storage to an InfiniGuard target system.

The two companies are positioning their joint initiative as a way to protect important petabyte-scale virtualization workloads, with billions of files, migrated from VMware. Their scheme is based on Veeam’s ability to protect the underlying RHOS-V Kubernetes container workloads using its Kasten v7.5 software and Infinidat’s CSI driver. Infinidat provides Infinibox block, file, and container access storage arrays using memory caching to speed data access to all-flash, hybrid, and disk drive array storage media. Infinidat is in the process of being acquired by Lenovo.

Erik Kaulberg

Erik Kaulberg, VP of Strategy and Alliances at Infinidat, stated: “Infinidat’s comprehensive support for Veeam Kasten v7.5 enables large-scale Kubernetes production deployments that are reliable, robust, and cyber secure … InfiniBox systems can scale to hundreds of thousands of persistent volumes. Partners like Veeam and Red Hat help fuel our containers innovation pipeline, providing a steady stream of enhancements that help our joint customers simplify all aspects of their container storage environments at enterprise scale.”

Gaurav Rishi, VP for Kasten Product and Partnerships at Veeam, said: “Kubernetes has become a vital part of enterprise infrastructure, especially in large enterprises and service providers, from its infancy as a DevOps application development and deployment environment to now being a production platform for delivering enterprise-class business applications. It is essential for our mutual customers that Veeam and Infinidat provide a highly cyber resilient, highly scalable, and highly performant next-generation data protection solution.”

Gaurav Rishi

Kasten v7.5 was released earlier this month and extended source system support to RHOS-V and also SUSE Virtualization. The software was faster at backing up large data volumes – for example, achieving 3x faster backups of volumes containing 10 million small files. It provided multi-cluster FIPS support to adhere to strict US government benchmarks, visibility into immutable restore points, and support for object lock capabilities in Google Cloud Storage.

The v7.5 release added Infinidat InfiniBox integration, based on Infinidat’s InfiniSafe immutable snapshot technology for persistent file and block volumes. The release also added NetApp support. Veeam now includes Infinidat in its Veeam Ready for Kubernetes program.

Analyst house GigaOm rated Veeam’s Kasten subsidiary as a Leader and Outperformer for the fifth time in its latest GigaOm Radar for Kubernetes Protection.

Mike Barrett

Infinidat and Veeam say customers can now bring new, existing, and large-scale VMware and other virtual machine workloads and virtualized applications to Kubernetes and container deployments, such as RHOS-V.

Mike Barrett, VP and GM for Hybrid Platforms at IBM-owned Red Hat, said: “As the virtualization landscape continues to evolve, many organizations are looking for a future proof virtualization solution. Red Hat OpenShift provides a complete application platform for both modern virtualization and containers, and through our collaboration with Infinidat and Veeam, users can leverage enhanced capabilities to scale and protect their VM and Kubernetes workloads.”