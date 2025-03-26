Scan Computers deploys PEAK:AIO storage for Blackwell GPU cluster

An EMEA-based GPU server cloud provider is using PEAK:AIO storage to hold customer data for its Blackwell GPU cluster.

Blackwell DGX B200

Startup PEAK:AIO is building scale-out AI Data Server storage based on highly efficient single-node building blocks, maximizing density, power efficiency, and performance. This delivers 120 GBps throughput from a 2RU, 1.5 PB Dell R765 server chassis filled with Solidigm 61.44 TB SSDs, using a PCIe Gen 5 bus.

Existing PEAK:AIO customer and Nvidia Elite Partner Scan Computers is using it to store data for its GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) offering built on its DGX Blackwell B200 cluster – one of the first in EMEA – and representing a multimillion-pound investment in AI infrastructure.

PEAK:AIO founder and Chief Strategy Officer Mark Klarzynski tells us: “PEAK:AIO has been quietly perfecting ultra-efficient single-node AI storage … a concept that often flies under the radar because ‘single node’ doesn’t sound groundbreaking at first. But if you stop viewing it as just storage and start seeing it as a building block, the potential starts to become more visible.”

Mark Klarzynski

“Take that building block … so that when scaled, it forms the most efficient, scalable AI infrastructure possible.”

PEAK:AIO’s AI Data Servers feature:

GPUDirect NVMe-oF – Optimized for ultra-fast, I/O-intensive workloads, with interruption-free data movement directly between storage and GPU memory.

GPUDirect RDMA NFS – Providing scalable, file-based data movement suited for larger AI clusters.

Next-Gen S3 Storage – Delivering significantly more powerful S3-compatible object storage, pushing object storage to new levels of efficiency and accessibility.

Elan Raja

Elan Raja, Scan Computers CEO, said: “It takes real expertise to craft a system where every element works in harmony to deliver the results customers expect.”

Klarzynski tells us PEAK:AIO has “had a two-year roadmap on features and extensions, and we will soon see a steady stream of new features, solutions, and collaborations set to roll out soon. And not just new tech, but solutions that will surprise even those who think they know where AI storage is headed.”

“It is not an easy decision to forgo the potential business benefits of mainstream enterprise storage. But GPUs represent such a fundamental shift in computing that we believe it is essential to fully commit to this evolved AI market rather than rebranding legacy storage. AI is a new frontier; it demands new storage and new thinking, not just new marketing.”