Storage news ticker – October 3

Adaptive announced a control plane that brokers access across all surfaces and safeguards sensitive information, protecting data closer to its source, minimizing sensitive data exposure. It uses an agentless architecture that doesn’t require any change to existing workflows and tools. By understanding an organization’s data context, Adaptive simplifies protecting data at scale, allowing organizations to manage privileges and mask sensitive information efficiently. It says it’s at the forefront of an integrated, new approach that ends longstanding silos between data security and IAM (Identity and Access Management).

Adaptive argues that traditional data protection tools focus on protecting data at rest. However, in modern organizations, a large number of identities consume data for reporting, analysis, internal tools, ETL pipelines, and more. Protecting data at rest alone is ineffective, and the only way to safeguard data is to manage and control access across channels. Data protection in modern organizations is actually an access problem. Since data protection tools and access management systems have operated in silos, they leave blind spots in an organization’s security and don’t solve for escalating insider threats and cyber attacks.

…

Asianometry has produced a video on “The Wobbly Future of the Hard Disk Drive Industry.” It’s 18.5 minutes on the situation of the disk drive industry, threatened by SSDs, and facing production issues with new tech, such as HAMR and MAMR. It’s a tad simplistic, but it could fill up a coffee break.

…

Ceramic-based data storage startup Cerabyte announced that its president, Steffen Hellmold, will deliver a main stage presentation titled “The New Storage Tier to Enable the Yottabyte Era” at Yotta 2024, October 7–9, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

…

Data lakehouse supplier Databricks announced a new regional hub in London for the EMEA region by opening a new office in the Fitzrovia neighborhood. It says the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform provides a unified foundation for all data and governance, combined with AI models tuned to an organization’s unique characteristics. Databricks has over 400 employees in the UK and its local business has experienced over 60 percent annualized growth over the past three years. Customers include Gousto, Heathrow, Rolls-Royce, SEGA Europe, Shell, and Virgin Atlantic. Databricks has also formed partnerships with more than 35 universities across the country.

…

HPC parallel file system and enterprise storage supplier DDN is partnering with YTexas, a business network and community organization supporting businesses relocating to or expanding within Texas. DDN says it’s expanding its AI research footprint in Texas. Through its partnership with YTexas, DDN hopes to contribute to the state’s burgeoning business ecosystem, driving technological breakthroughs, job creation, and robust economic growth.

…

Enterprise cloud collaboration and file services supplier Egnyte has added five more patents to its existing portfolio of 45 or so:

System and Method for Enhancing Content Collaboration by Conflict Detection and Resolution in a Hybrid Cloud Cache – This solution addresses challenges in hybrid cloud environments by managing file versions and preventing data loss due to conflicting uploads.

Event-Based User State Synchronization in a Local Cloud of a Cloud Storage System – This patent enables synchronization of user definitions between remote and local cloud systems, allowing centralized control over user access and near real-time updates. It maintains a global user directory on a remote cloud server, which can be synchronized with local user directories on multiple local cloud servers.

System and Method for Sensitive Content Analysis Prioritization Based on File Metadata – This technology estimates the likelihood of sensitivity for file objects.

Storage Agnostic Large Scale Permissions and Access Analytics – This solution simplifies and consolidates permission sets from multiple heterogeneous file storage systems.

System and Method for Serving Subject Access Requests – This patent details a method for efficiently handling SARs in compliance with data privacy regulations, like GDPR.

…

Information management and governance supplier EncompaaS announced a strategic partnership with Dutch records retention pioneer Filerskeepers. EncompaaS enables organizations to discover, understand, govern, and use their data to promote automated governance at scale. Filerskeepers identifies country-specific data retention obligations and assists its clients with implementing those obligations to their data, no matter where in the world they operate.

…

A mass storage roadmap is available here at the IEEE Xplore website. It covers NAND, SSDs, HDDs, tape, optical disks, and DNA storage, about which it says: “DNA data storage has been demonstrated in the lab, but the costs of reading and writing data on synthetic DNA are currently too expensive for practical applications.”

…

NetApp has expanded its Google Cloud partnership to integrate its unified data storage and intelligent services into the Google Distributed Cloud architecture. Google Distributed Cloud extends customers’ cloud infrastructure and services to on-premises sites and it now supports NetApp ONTAP and StorageGRID to support its own services including databases, AI, and analytics.

…

Fabless semiconductor company Primemas, which has a system-on-chip (SoC) hub chiplet platform, is partnering with Samsung to collaborate on the development of advanced Compute Express Link (CXL) memory products. Primemas will conduct joint R&D with Samsung using its CXL 3.0-enabled SoC hub chiplet (hublet) and FPGA chiplet to provide optimized products for next-generation datacenters and AI systems.

…

Quantum announced that its object storage software has extended its Veeam Ready qualifications to include the new ActiveScale 7.0 software, which support all-flash systems for fast ransomware recovery, and ActiveScale Cold Storage support for Veeam Archive Tier for low-cost, air-gapped retention of Veeam backups. With Veeam’s new Direct to Archive feature, backups can be sent directly from Performance Tier storage to the Archive Tier.

…

Red Hat OpenStack 2024.2 Dalmatian is the latest release of the open ource and modular cloud infrastructure software stack with its Nova (compute), Swift (object storage), Cinder (block storage), Neutron (networking), and Horizon (dashboard) components. Skyline and its modernized web UI are now fully supported as part of the official OpenStack release. Blazar introduced support for reserving compute (including GPU) instances based on existing Nova flavors. There are security updates as well. In Nova, with the libvirt driver and libvirt version 7.3.0 or newer, mediated devices for vGPUs are now persisted across reboots of a compute host. Download OpenStack Dalmatian here.

The OpenStack market is estimated to be worth $22.81 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $91.44 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 32 percent. OpenStack is currently experiencing a significant surge in adoption, attributed largely to the software’s popularity as a VMware alternative, and also to its AI workload support.

…

Rowan Trollope, CEO of database supplier Redis, argues that AI is only as good as the quality and availability of data fed into it, and the exponential growth of GenAI technologies could take a quick downward turn if not supported by the right databases – like, say, Redis, which powers the most innovative GenAI tools available today, including those developed by OpenAI. Redis 8, the latest release, has 16x more throughput and 4x faster response time. Trollope reckons it’s important not to let hyperscalers – such as Google and AWS – monopolize the game. Redis recently changed its licensing as the previous setup was allowing Google and Amazon to take something Redis put out as open source and sell it to their customers.

…

High-availability supplier SIOS announced LifeKeeper for Linux version 9.9.0 with advanced DR features, including synchronous and asynchronous data mirroring, intelligent failover mechanisms, enhanced security management, expanded language support, and additional Linux operating system compatibility. More information can be found here.

…

Stratio BD’s Generative AI Data Fabric product helps businesses manage and use vast quantities of data and enables all users (data managers, data scientists, as well as business users) to complete complex data queries in their natural language using its Talk to Your Data feature. The Generative AI Data Fabric 4.4 release allows users to complete complex data transformation and ML processes within seconds using natural language prompts. Users can have entire conversations with Stratio GenAI in almost any language, providing the world’s fastest and most comprehensive natural language data management product. Stratio BD’s ““”Productivity, Performance, and Potential: Generative AI In Action” White Paper can be read here.

…

A recent study by TRG Datacenters aimed to identify how much data volume grows over time by collecting apps in four main categories: communication, navigation, work, and social media. The download sizes of these apps were traced over time using the Wayback Machine. The study also gathered data on the most sold phones from 2014 to 2024, focusing on their photo, video, and non-expandable memory characteristics. By calculating the average non-expandable memory and the sizes of photos and videos, the study compared these sizes over the years to determine the file size change both in megabytes (MB) or gigabytes (GB) and as a percentage. No surprise: file sizes have grown a lot, with video games growing the most.

…

Following AT&T’s claim that Broadcom proposed a VMware price increase of 1,050 percent, Dave Russell, SVP and head of strategy at Veeam, stated: “We have seen a 300 percent price increase in the VMware products we’re using. This is in line with what I’ve heard from customers, some of whom have reported even higher price increases … Most large enterprises have renewed their VMware products, giving them time to decide whether they still plan to use them going forward. Meanwhile, smaller customers are more sensitive to pricing changes … The vast majority of large enterprises put themselves in a position to push any concerns out. Some customers are looking at whether an alternative is ‘feasible.'”

…

William Blair analysts write: “We have confidence that the AI investment cycle has several years to run. Qualitatively, the executives at Microsoft/OpenAI, Alphabet, Oracle, Amazon, and Meta have all indicated they see a multi-year investment runway related to building out AI infrastructure, training next-gen models, and building new AI-native applications. Alphabet’s CEO put it most succinctly, indicating that the real risk in this AI platform shift is under-investment rather than over-investment.

“While training-based demand for infrastructure has been highly concentrated in a handful of the largest technology companies (40 percent of Nvidia revenue comes from four companies), inference demand promises to be more diffuse. The general rule of thumb for inference costs are that they are the square root of training costs. Importantly, while inferencing ASPs are lower, the potential market opportunity is much broader, applicable eventually to the entire global population as AI becomes integrated into applications across industries and geographies.”