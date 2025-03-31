Arcitecta rolls out Mediaflux Real-Time to streamline global media workflows

Arcitecta is rolling out a real-time content delivery and media management aimed at media production pros.

Australia-based Arcitecta provides distributed data management software, its Universal Data System, supporting file and object data storage with single namespace and tiering capability covering on-premises SSDs, disk and tape, plus the public cloud, with a Livewire data mover and metadata database. Its Mediaflux Multi-Site, Mediaflux Edge, and Mediaflux Burst products enable geo-distributed workers to collaborate with faster access to shared data more effectively across normal and peak usage times. Mediaflux Real-Time accelerates access speed to provide virtually instant access to media content data.

Jason Lohrey

Jason Lohrey, CEO and founder of Arcitecta, stated: “Mediaflux Real-Time is revolutionary and will power the future of live production, supporting continuous file expansion such as live video streams and enabling editors to work with those files in real-time, even while they are still being created.”

He said Arcitecta’s Livewire data transfer module “securely moves millions or billions of files at light speed” to accelerate workflows. “In pre-release previews, broadcasters have praised Mediaflux Real-Time as ‘a game-changer’ for live broadcast, live sports, and media entertainment production.”

Mediaflux Real-Time is hardware, file-type, and codec agnostic, delivering centralized content management, network optimization, collaboration tools, security, and cost efficiency. Customers can organize storage and metadata for easy access and retrieval, have a reliable infrastructure for handling large file transfers, and use version control and integrated feedback systems. They can share content with multiple locations in real time and grow files with live content. The content can be protected with encryption and access controls.

Arcitecta Mediaflux LiveWire with Dell PowerScale and ECS

Arcitecta is aiming the product at editors in the sports production, broadcast, and media entertainment environments who need access growing video file content “for live productions and rapid post-event workflows. Editors working remotely often experience delays due to slow transfers and playback speeds, which extend the time to the final product.” Remote editors can work collaboratively, creating highlight reels or edit live footage almost instantly, “dramatically cutting post-production time.”

Mediaflux Real-Time supports real-time editing, with faster content delivery, removes single-location-based workflow bottlenecks and enhances remote collaboration. Content can be played back in real-time across sites. It “eliminates the need to buy and configure dedicated streams or connections to each editing location, requiring only a single stream to transfer the data to multiple sites – reducing cost and infrastructure requirements.”

We asked Arcitecta how MediaFlux Real-Time differs from the 2024 release of Livewire. Lohrey told us: “Mediaflux Real-Time is a file system (shim) that intercepts all file system traffic and uses Livewire to transport changes to other locations/file systems in real-time.”

“Livewire is a system/fabric that can be asked to transmit a set of data from A to N destinations. What is different here is that we are transmitting file system operations as they happen. For that to happen our file system end point is in the data path and dispatching changes/modifications to other end-points with Livewire. That is, we have tapped into (by being in the data path) the file system and teeing off the modifications as they happen.” In practice, this means:

I make a file -> transmitted

I rename a file -> transmitted

I write to a file -> transmitted

I delete a file -> transmitted (although the receiving end may decide not to honor that)

Mediaflux Real-Time is available immediately. It is part of the Mediaflux and Livewire suite and works seamlessly with a wide range of storage and infrastructure solutions and protocols.

Arcitecta and Dell Technologies will showcase Mediaflux Real-Time, combined with Dell PowerScale and ECS, in the Dell Technologies booth #SL4616 at the NAB Show, April 6-9, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.