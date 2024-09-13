Samsung and SK hynix gain NAND market share as Kioxia, Micron and Western Digital lose it

TrendForce NAND market tracking reveals that Samsung and SK hynix-Solidigm have grown their market share at the expense of the Kioxia-Western Digital joint venture and Micron.

Its latest quarterly report positions Samsung as the industry leader (36.9 percent), placing SK Group (SK hynix and Solidigm) in the same position it was placed previously: the second-largest NAND flash supplier (22.1 percent), both by revenue in 2024’s second quarter.

The next three suppliers were Kioxia (13.8 percent), Micron (11.8 percent) and Western Digital (WDC – 10.5 percent). The total revenue of $16.8 billion was 14.2 percent higher than Q1’s $14.7 billion.

We looked at TrendForce’s previous reports and charted its view of the suppliers’ market share history over the past two years:

We can see that the SK Hynix Group has grown its share consistently since the start of 2023, with Samsung also increasing its share from the second 2023 quarter as well. The share losers have been Kioxia, Micron and WDC, particularly Kioxia. As Kioxia and WDC are in a NAND manufacturing joint-venture we have added their shares together (dotted line on chart) ad we can see that SK GRoup’s rise has coincided with a quite dramatic fall in their joint share of the market.

The TrendForce report shows that Kioxia grew its share from 2024’s Q1 to Q2, 12.4 percent rising to 13.8 percent, while WD lost share; 11.6 percent to 10.5 percent. SK Group also lost a little share, dropping from 22.2 percent to 22.1 percent, while Micron gained a point – 11.7 percent rising to 11.8 percent.

Kioxia’s fiscal 2024 Q1 revenues of ¥428.5 billion ($3.1 billion) were a record and up 33 percent on the year-ago ¥322.1 billion ($2.3 billion), with net income rising from ¥10.3 billion ($73 million) to ¥69.8 billion $500 million). It said: “Demand for datacenter and enterprise SSDs is growing due to normalization of customer inventories and AI demand.”

We’re told by TrendForce that “Micron attributes its Q2 revenue growth to the strong uptake of high-capacity enterprise SSDs and plans to shift its product focus, expecting continued growth in enterprise SSD shipments in Q3.” Also: “WDC plans to launch two new products to capture opportunities in the AI market.”

Both Samsung and SK Hynix Group are focusing more on enterprise SSDs.

TrendForce forecasts that NAND industry revenue in the third 2024 quarter “is expected to remain largely flat compared to the previous quarter.”