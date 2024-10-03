Discover what it takes to build your AI-ready infrastructure strategy

SPONSORED POST: Organisations across the UK are rushing to find new ways of using artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline their operations and build new products and services for their customers and stakeholders.

A report published by the UK Office of National Statistics (ONS) last year suggests that the majority of UK organisations are yet to implement any form of AI within their business, though there has been a considerable expansion in awareness of the technology and willingness to explore its capabilities.

Certainly, the potential to extract intelligence and insight from the vast amount of data now at their disposal is huge. But identifying and implementing machine learning, deep learning, generative AI (GenAI) and other forms of the technology to fulfil that ambition still poses a significant challenge for many.

It’s not just about the tech stack – there are hurdles with data quality, supply chains, legacy systems, costs and operational complexity to navigate too. Building a hybrid IT infrastructure capable of handling AI is an important step. The larger the workload and the more data it consumes, the more likely that a data centre will be need to host and process all of that information – an environment that offers the scalability and agility to quickly expand further in support of additional and ever larger AI workloads and datasets as the business requires.

Few organisations will have that knowledge or infrastructure capability in-house, so choosing a partner with the expertise to guide them through the implementation journey will be critical.

Digital Realty has put together a white paper specifically designed to provide guidance on the importance of having a robust enterprise infrastructure to support an organisation’s AI needs. Titled “AI for IT Leaders: Deploying a Future-Proof IT Infrastructure”, it offers advice on the strategic goals of enterprise AI adoption together with the common AI workloads, challenges and solutions needed to deploy AI-ready infrastructure. Digital Realty also provides a list of evaluation criteria which will help you choose the right partners to build an AI infrastructure stack within your organisation that will yield the best performance.

