Veeam launches Azure-based managed Data Cloud service

Veeam has announced a managed Data Cloud offering using acquired Cirrus Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) software based on Azure to protect Microsoft services.

Veeam first entered the BaaS arena by buying Cirrus software from partner CT4 in October last year. It already offered managed backup and DR services delivered through Veeam Cloud and Service Provider (VCSP) partners. These covered BaaS for Microsoft 365, public cloud (AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud), and managed and off-site backup. There was also Veeam Backup for Salesforce launched in October 2022. Now it is pitching a cloud-native, Azure-based Veeam Data Cloud (VDC) covering M365 and Azure.

CEO Anand Eswaran said in a statement: “As the #1 global provider of data protection and ransomware recovery and the leader in backup for Microsoft 365, we’re bringing those trusted capabilities – for Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure – and delivering them as-a-service.”

The SaaS protection area is rapidly expanding. We could mention Asigra; Commvault Cloud powered by Metallic; Druva; HYCU; Keepit; OwnBackup, which partners with Cohesity; and many more.

There are basically two approaches. The first is where, like Veeam, the backup supplier writes its own connector software to link to the SaaS application, focusing on the most popular SaaS apps in its customer area, such as M365. The second is that either the SaaS application suppliers themselves or their customers are encouraged to build connectors (or have them built) to link their SaaS app to a protection supplier. Asigra and HYCU exemplify this approach and say it provides greater coverage of the plethora of SaaS apps available, with HYCU offering customers GenAI-based connector building facilities.

VDC uses Azure Blob storage to hold the backups. It’s an all-in-one service, including backup software, infrastructure, and storage. Backups are continuously versioned and maintained, and VDC is built using zero trust ideas.

Veeam has based VDC for Microsoft 365 on its existing Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365, which is now delivered as a service and provides backup and recovery for Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, and Teams. VDC for Azure is a fully hosted and pre-configured backup service, providing backup and recovery for Azure VMs, Azure SQL, and Azure Files. It has customizable recovery point objectives (RPOs) and recovery time objectives (RTOs).

We asked Veeam where Veeam Backup for Salesforce fits in with VDC. Rick Vanover, senior director of product strategy at Veeam, said: “We have many opportunities to extend Veeam Data Cloud to other Veeam offerings. We have strong demand for the service on offer with more planned.”

B&F expects Azure-based SaaS apps to be protected and also the possible extension of VDC to the AWS and Google clouds. Customers have the choice of using separate best-of-breed SaaS app protection products, such as Keepit and OwnBackup, or extending their existing comprehensive backup suppliers coverage to the SaaS app arena. The top SaaS app protection products have built up a lead with the incumbents now trying to get up to speed and match them.

VDC is available now.