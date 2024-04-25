Storage news ticker – 25 April 2024

Data connector company CData Software has appointed of Adam DeMichele as its CRO, Marie Forshaw as SVP of Product Marketing and Arielle Daigle as VP of Growth & Demand Generation. Amit Sharma, CData co-founder and CEO, said: “Our newest GTM executives come with proven track records of delivering customer growth and customer success initiatives at a massive scale.” DeMichele joins CData from Bitsight, a prominent Cyber Risk Management company. Forshaw was the first VP of Marketing at Apprentice.io, a life sciences manufacturing platform. Daigle previously led demand generation efforts at SmartBear, a provider of software development tools.

…

Graid Technology has a new software release, SupremeRAID v1.6, for its Supreme RAID card. It addresses data integrity issues associated with double failures in RAID configurations. A double failure occurs when a RAID system experiences a power outage or an unclean shutdown during the rebuilding of data from a previous disk failure. With v1.6, a distributed journal feature is designed to eliminate this single point of failure and significantly improve performance bottlenecks by distributing data and parity across all disks in a RAID group and redundantly journaling to provide maximum RAID stability with minimal impact on overall system performance.

…

HighPoint says its Rocket 1608A NVMe Switch AIC is the first in the industry to deliver 56 GBps transfer speed and 64TB of storage on Intel and AMD desktops. It’s compatible with Intel 600/700 and AMD X670E systems, supports up to eight M.2 SSDs without compromising performance, due to independent PCIe switching technology with built-in bifurcation. It supports PCIe gen 4 and 5 media by using Broadcom’s 48-lane PCIe Gen5 Switch ICs. Find out more here.

…

IBM’s Q1 fy2025 revenues were $14.5 billion, up 1% Y/Y. There was a $1.6 billion profit, up 73%. IBM is buying HashiCorp and its infrastructure management and security software for $6.4 billion. Infrastructure segment revenues were $3.1 billion, down 1%, wih revenues benefitting from AI across IBM Z mainframes and storage. We’re told the distributed infrastructure performance reflected strength in Power servers and storage.

…

iXsystems announced the production release of TrueNAS SCALE 24.04 alongside its new series of hybrid storage appliances, the TrueNAS Enterprise H-Series. TrueNAS 24.04 introduces SMB and Admin auditing, and the Enterprise support of Restricted Admins and Immutable Snapshots. It has a simplified and improved Share Creation workflow, and open client SMB and NFS file sharing protocol sessions can be managed from the TrueNAS web UI.

The 2RU H-Series is for cost-optimized workloads at the edge or data center. The H10 is available now with the H20 coming later. The boxes have optional 24, 60, or 102-bay expansion shelves and can grow from 20TB all-flash to 2PB hybrid storage. They have a high-availability dual-controller architecture proving 99.999 percent uptime. Find out more here.

…

Mainframe migrator Mechanical Orchard has promoted Edward Hieatt to Chief Customer Officer. He joined Pivotal Labs in 2003 and became SVP for Customer Success in 2015. CEO Rob Mee founded and was the CEO of is Pivotal. Hieatt joined VMware in 2019, overseeing Customer Experience and Success at VMware Tanzu, and became an advisor to Mechanical Orchard in March 2023.

…

Micron has signed a non-binding Preliminary Memorandum of Terms (PMT) for $6.1 billion in funding under the CHIPS and Science Act to support planned leading-edge memory manufacturing in Idaho and New York. The grants will support Micron’s plans to invest approximately $50 billion in gross capex for U.S. domestic leading-edge memory manufacturing through 2030. These grants and additional state and local incentives will support the construction of one leading-edge memory manufacturing fab to be co-located with the company’s existing leading-edge R&D facility in Boise, Idaho, and the construction of two leading-edge memory fabs in Clay, New York. It envisages a four-fab manufacturing complex in Clay, New York to be built over the next 20-plus years.

…

Carahsoft will serve as a Federal Distributor for Quantum, making the company’s cutting-edge end-to-end data solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and GSA Schedule, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

…

Renesas Electronics Corp has developed circuit technologies for an embedded spin-transfer torque magnetoresistive random-access memory (STT-MRAM) test chip with fast read and write operations. Fabricated using a 22-nm process, the microcontroller unit (MCU) test chip includes a 10.8-megabit (Mbit) embedded MRAM memory cell array. It achieves a random read access frequency of over 200 MHz and a write throughput of 10.4-megabytes-per-second (MB/s).

…

Rubrik IPO’d at $32/share, higher than its initial $28 to $31 range, with 23.5 million shares on offer, implying gross proceeds of $752 million and a valuation of $5.6 billion. The IPO will formally close on April 29, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, and Rubrik will trade on the NYSE under the symbol RBRK.

…

Samsung has begun mass production for its one-terabit (Tb) triple-level cell (TLC) 9th-generation vertical NAND (V-NAND or 3D NAND), with 286 layers according to the Nikkei, not 290 as we initially thought. Sammy claims this has the industry’s smallest cell size and thinnest mould, and improves the bit density by about 50 percent compared to the 8th-generation V-NAND with its 236 layers. It says cell interference avoidance and cell life extension enhance product quality and reliability, while eliminating dummy channel holes has significantly reduced the planar area of the memory cells.

Gen 9 V-NAND uses 2-string stacking, with 2 x 143 decks, and has the industry’s highest cell layer count in such a structure. It has a Toggle 5.1 interface, supporting up to 33 percent increased data IO speeds to 3.2 Gbps (Gen 8 V-NAND – 2.4 Gbps) and 10 percent lower power consumption, compared to Gen 8 V-NAND. QLC gen 9 V-NAND mass production will start in the second half of 2024.

…

SK hynix intends to build a new DRAM chip foundry in South Korea costing ₩5.3 trillion ($3.86 billion). This M15X foundry should be ready by November 2025 and will focus on HBM production.

…

Western Digital has an Ultrastar Transporter offering, a small roll along-sized case with a small rackmount server and all-flash storage array inside. It has a 12-core Ice Lake 4320 Xeon processor, 128 GB DRAM, 2 x 200 GbitE ports, 7 x PCIe Gen 4 slots, and 368 TB of SSD capacity. The idea is to provide physical storage transfer with high-speed data ingest and egress. You load up the server with data, extract it from the rack, whack it in the case and transport it and yourself to a destination with a waiting rack to receive the server and offload its data. Think of it as the world’s heaviest notebook computer.

…

SW RAID shipper Xinnor is partnering HPC and AI systems integrator Versatus HPC in Brazil to supply its xiRAID software to academic and corporate HPC and AI environments.

…