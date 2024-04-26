Veeam founders launch backup appliance in UK channel

Object First, the developer of a “ransomware-proof” backup storage appliance, purpose-built for Veeam, has named its first channel partner for the UK market.

Object First offers its Ootbi (Out-of-the-Box-Immutability) appliance – with zero access to root – and Vitanium will be the first company to sell it in the UK.

Object First Ootbi appliance

Ratmir Timashev and Andrei Baronov, Veeam’s original founders, launched Object First in 2022, to provide on-premises object storage backup for Veeam workloads.

Insight Venture Partners invested $500 million into Veeam in January 2019. Veeam was then acquired by Insight for around $5 billion a year later.

The Ootbi appliance is aimed at mid-sized Veeam customers, and can be “racked, stacked, and powered in 15 minutes,” says Object First. The device is accessed using Amazon’s S3 protocol.

With over 20 years of experience selling business backup solutions, Object First says its new channel partner is well positioned to support its growth strategy in the UK market.

With a team of certified Veeam engineers, and ISO 27001/ISO 9001 accredited data backup services, Vitanium offers secure data protection services to MSPs, enterprise customers and other users in various sectors.

“As one of the largest markets in Europe for Veeam, the UK presents a significant growth opportunity for us,” said Mark Haddleton, EMEA channel sales director at Object First. “We are partnering with Vitanium, a company known for its expertise in data protection and strong partnership with Veeam.”

Paul Houselander, technical director at Vitanium, added: “In response to the ever-present threat of ransomware, there’s a notable shift in customer preference for data protection solutions that are both highly effective and easy to manage.

“Our search for a solution prioritised ease of deployment, secure and immutable storage capabilities, scalability, and the ability to handle modern workload demands efficiently. With its tight Veeam integration, opting for Ootbi enables our customers to safeguard their backups with on-premise immutable object storage.”

Earlier this week, Veeam announced the acquisition of Coveware, a provider of cyber-extortion incident response services. The capture, for an undisclosed sum, adds improved ransomware recovery and first responder capabilities to Veeam’s portfolio of services.

According to analyst house IDC, in the very crowded global data replication and protection market, Veeam is the market leader with a 13.1 percent share. It is followed by Dell Technologies on 11.9 percent. Next up is Veritas on 8.8 percent, and IBM with 8.3 percent. Completing the top five is Commvault with 6.4 percent.

Cohesity is currently in the process of buying most of the operations of Veritas, so may well break into IDC’s top five in the future.