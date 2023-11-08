Commvault announces Arlie GenAI copilot at Shift shindig

Commvault is unifying its data protection and resiliency offerings in a Commvault Cloud with single pane of glass management, threat prediction and recovery features, and an Arlie – short for “Autonomous Resilience” – generative AI copilot using Azure OpenAI.

This all-in-one realignment was announced at its Commvault Shift virtual event. It is using AI to be more sophisticated and active about threat prediction and detection, helping customers use its services more quickly and easily, and offering fully managed Commvault protection services.

President and CEO Sanjay Mirchandani said: “Achieving enterprise-grade cyber resilience is more than building taller walls or deeper moats. It requires a new approach that looks holistically across the entire landscape, from best-in-class data protection and security to AI-powered data intelligence and lightning-fast recovery.”

There’s a lot to take in, and we’ve made a diagram showing the main points:

Commvault Cloud is available in Azure Marketplace, Google Cloud Marketplace, Oracle Cloud Marketplace, Salesforce AppExchange

Commvault says that Commvault Cloud powered by Metallic AI, to use its full name, unifies all of the company’s SaaS and software offerings on one platform, where visibility and control can be managed holistically via a single pane of glass. That means it provides access to Commvault Backup and Recovery for Active Directory, databases, endpoints, files and objects, Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365, Salesforce, VMware, and Kubernetes, plus Auto Recovery, Cloud Command, Cloud Console, Metallic SaaS, CloudArchive for files and objects, Compliance, Hyperscale X, Security IQ, ThreatScore and ThreatWise.

There is a generative AI-based copilot called Arlie, short for Autonomous Resilience, which can respond to inquiries in plain language. It actually integrates on the backend with the Azure OpenAI Service and can consolidate information and reports, and provide users with personalized actionable responses.

Commvault says, for example, that “users may be able to use Airlie to verify or validate a clean point of recovery for critical systems, or generate requested code in seconds.” Note the “may.”

Airlie will provide users with:

Active insights: Real-time threat analysis and report summaries showing the latest information about their cyber resiliency health, removing the need to sift through filters and reports to prioritize the most pressing information.

Real-time threat analysis and report summaries showing the latest information about their cyber resiliency health, removing the need to sift through filters and reports to prioritize the most pressing information. Code assistance: A “no-code” way to build an integration or code an action – users simply type a description of what they want to do, and the code assistant will generate the code on the spot.

A “no-code” way to build an integration or code an action – users simply type a description of what they want to do, and the code assistant will generate the code on the spot. Custom walkthroughs: Provides context-sensitive, guided product walkthroughs that make it easy for users to set up, customize, and tune Commvault Cloud to their specifications. Users can ask “how to” questions and receive step-by-step documentation with annotated screenshots.

Provides context-sensitive, guided product walkthroughs that make it easy for users to set up, customize, and tune Commvault Cloud to their specifications. Users can ask “how to” questions and receive step-by-step documentation with annotated screenshots. Root cause remediation: Constantly monitors the performance of Commvault Cloud using generative AI to find issues and offer real-time recommendations on how to optimize cyber resilience.

Commvault Cloud has built-in functions that are presented as intelligent insights baked into daily workflows. These include threat prediction based on real-time predictive threat analysis to find AI-driven ransomware, including detection of shape-shifting AI malware, before they impact customers’ backups and ability to recover cleanly.

Another is Cloudburst Recovery, which uses infrastructure-as-code and cloud-scaling to automate rapid recovery of data to any location. Commvault says users will enjoy a lower TCO because of this accelerated process.

Cleanroom Recovery relies on Microsoft’s Azure to provide recovery to a cleanroom in the cloud on-demand for faster recoveries and also incident response testing.

Platinum Resilience, which is being introduced to select customers as part of an early access preview program with full availability planned in early CY 2024, provides the following:

Enterprise-grade backup and recovery, advanced AI-driven automation, cyber deception, recovery testing and readiness checks, advanced reporting, security audits, custom telemetry, and more.

A dedicated, secured, isolated control plane for comprehensive hybrid data protection and resilience.

A ransomware readiness and response team available 24/7 to optimize everything from setup to ongoing testing and validation to recovery upon a cyber event.

This comes with a Commvault Protection Warranty to give everyone from IT managers to board members piece of mind that recovery from an attack is guaranteed. Click here if you are interested in joining the early access program.

Availability

The following Commvault offerings are targeted for general availability by the end of the calendar year in tandem with Commvault’s next software release: Unified management between the company’s SaaS and software offerings on one platform with Commvault Cloud, Commvault’s AI copilot Airlie, active insights, code assistance, custom walkthroughs, root cause remediation, advanced threat prediction, Cloudburst Recovery, and Cleanroom Recovery.

SaaS data protector Druva announced its Dru generative AI copilot last month.