Frame no longer in the picture at Nutanix

Nutanix has sold its Frame Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) business to Dizzion. DaaS provides virtual PC desktops across an internet link without users having to manage their own virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI).

Dizzion CEO Steve Prather burbled: “We are thrilled to unite the Frame and Dizzion families and to continue to work closely with Nutanix, increasing our leadership position in the End User Computing (EUC) market. Together, Dizzion and Frame deliver the most comprehensive DaaS offering available globally, from vendor-assembled to vendor-managed services that support the overall market and customer trends to Managed DaaS.”

Nutanix bought Frame in August 2018 and then developed the Xi Frame desktop-as-a-service offering. Xi Frame, supported on AHV, was available in the Nutanix private cloud, and runs on AWS, Azure and GCP public clouds with access through any browser and device.

Tarkan Maner

Tarkan Maner, Nutanix Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We look forward to collaborating with Dizzion to provide a complete DaaS solution including our Nutanix Cloud Platform to our joint customers.”

Dizzion, founded in 2011 and backed by the LLR Partners private equity house, provides Desktop-as-a-Service to remote workers around the globe. It claims that with Frame it has become the largest standalone DaaS provider, deployable from over 300 global datacenters across the major Public Cloud providers, as well as on customer premises tech.

Having bought Frame in 2018, Nutanix partnered with Citrix three years later to have Citrix VDI running on top of Nutanix HCI in hybrid and multiple public clouds. Frame was not enough, it seems. That move raised doubts about Nutanix’s commitment to Frame, doubts now shown to be real.

Back then Maner said: “Together, Nutanix and Citrix can deliver remote work solutions which can be deployed across private and public clouds … to empower workers, wherever they happen to be.”

The Frame business unit sale price has not been revealed.