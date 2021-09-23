Two ’ixers combining HCI and VDI: Nutanix and Citrix partner

Nutanix and Citrix are partnering so customers can get Citrix VDI running on Nutanix HCI in hybrid and multiple public clouds, raising doubt about Nutanix’s Frame VDI offering.

VDI sends for Virtual Desktop Infrastructure by which Windows and Linux desktop PC screens are virtually presented to a remote terminal. Citrix is supplying its Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS), virtual applications and Desktops services and Nutanix its HCI-based Cloud Platform software. Thus, Citrix VDI users will be able to access applications and services running on a Nutanix host system.

Tarkan Maner, Nutanix’s Chief Commercial Officer, who once ran the Wyse thin terminal business bought by Dell, was given the honour of a quote, and said: “Together, Nutanix and Citrix can deliver remote work solutions which can be deployed across private and public clouds, combining the simplicity of the Nutanix Cloud Platform, powered by the industry-leading HCI software, with Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops services, to empower workers, wherever they happen to be.”

Nutanix and Citrix say they “can provide fully comprehensive Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) options for customers that enable them to procure, deploy, and manage their Citrix environments running on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, delivered with original equipment manufacturer (OEM), global system integrator (GSI), service provider (SP) and public cloud providers.”

Nutanix will become a Citrix preferred choice for HCI hybrid and multi-cloud deployments. Citrix will become the preferred enterprise end-user computing solution on the Nutanix Cloud Platform. They will work together on go-to-market programs and enablement, product roadmaps and customer support.

Hector Lima, Citrix EVP and Chief Customer Officer, said: “In strengthening our partnership, Citrix and Nutanix can deliver the right building blocks for customers to make the transition [to a hybrid workforce] successfully.”

Frame

Twinning Citrix VDI with Nutanix HCI software sets up a potential conflict inside the company. Nutanix has its own virtual desktop capabilities, in the form of the Xi Frame Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) offering running on AHV (private cloud), AWS and Azure. It acquired Frame in August 2018. Frame supplied a virtual desktop accessed on a host PC through a browser — a virtual desktop on a desktop, so to speak.

The Nutanix-Citrix announcement makes no mention of Frame, and it rather looks as if Frame is now out of the frame.