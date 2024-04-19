Storage news ticker – 19 April 2024

Cohesity says the French Red Cross (Croix-Rouge française) has been a customer in migrating, backing up, and protecting its data for almost two years. Cohesity’s DataProtect and Data Cloud offerings, operating on-prem and in the cloud, make it possible to encrypt, store, and protect all flows and all data transmitted from the various applications used by its healthcare staff, administrators, and emergency doctors. The backup operation, which protects the entire stack, from the bare metal server to files to applications, has a 100% success rate and the system is 95% self-sufficient, we’re told. Read the case study here.

…

Dell is partnering MaxLinear to integrate MaxLinear’s Panther III storage accelerator into the Dell PowerMax storage array, aiming “to deliver unparalleled performance gains.” The Panther III Storage Accelerator delivers throughput of 200Gbps, with scalability up to 3.2Tbps. It has single-pass data reduction, security, data protection, deduplication (MaxHash), and real-time validation (RTV), and “a remarkable 12:1 data reduction ratio achieved through a combination of compression and deduplication techniques.” The inclusion of industry-standard encryption algorithms such as Suite B Secret & Top-Secret Decryption/Encryption ensures robust data protection against unauthorized access or breaches, we’re told. The pairing will offer:

5:1 data reduction (Open) & 3:1 Data Reduction (Mainframe) Guarantee: optimizing storage resources, reducing TCO, and enabling an effective capacity per array of 18 petabytes.

Under 60-microsecond response times

Industry’s most secure and energy-efficient mission-critical storage offering with best-in-class security features and energy-efficient design.

…

Hammerspace was named at NAB 2024 as the winner for the second consecutive year in the “Store” category for the IABM BaM Awards 2024. It says the award was for delivering software “which accelerates production pipelines by bridging incompatible storage silos, providing extreme high-performance global file access and automated data orchestration across on-premises and/or cloud resources from any vendor.”

…

Hazelcast, which supplies in-memory data grid software, announced its Hazelcast Platform 5.4 software release with an AI focus. It has an advanced CP Subsystem – a component of its cluster software with CP standing for Consistent and Partition-tolerant – for strong consistency that retains a performance advantage over other comparable systems. Any updates made to the data structure are immediately reflected across all nodes in the system, ensuring that all nodes always have access to the most up-to-date information, eliminating the potential for corrupted or failed transactions. V5.4 has a Thread-per-core (TPC) architecture that extends performance, and also access to larger data volumes with Tiered Storage.

TPC can increase Hazelcast Platform throughput by 30 percent on large workloads with a high number of clients. Tiered Storage combines the speed of Hazelcast Platform fast data storage with the scale of SSD-based storage. By using the strengths of in-memory and SSD-based storage, uses can handle large data sets required by AI applications at an affordable cost, or so the vendor says. More info in a blog.

…

The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), a combat support agency of the United States Department of Defense (DoD), has awarded HPE a prototype Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreement to develop its Distributed Hybrid Multi-Cloud (DHMC) prototype as part of a phased-acquisition approach. HPE will develop the prototype on HPE GreenLake, and upon successful completion, says it will enable DISA to simplify management of its disparate IT infrastructure and resources across public and private clouds through a unified hybrid, multi-cloud platform.

…

HighPoint Technologies has released the industry’s first PCIe Gen5 NVMe switch and RAID AIC / adapters. The RocketRAID 7600 and Rocket 1600 series feature the industry’s first implementation of Broadcom’s PEX89048 switch IC, supporting up to 32 NVMe devices, offering speeds up to 64GB/s, optimizing high-volume data transfers. Rocket 1600 series switch AICs/adapters provide enterprise-class NVMe storage connectivity of up to eight M.2, U.2/U.3 or E3.S SSDs , suitable for use with a range of industry-standard x86 server and workstation platforms. The Rocket 7600 series has RAID technology and a storage health monitoring and management suite. More data here.

…

Backup-as-a-Service data protector Keepit announced Kim Larsen as its new Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). He has more than 20 years of leadership experience in IT and cybersecurity from government and the private sector. Larsen’s areas of expertise include: business driven security; aligning corporate, digital and security strategies; risk management and threat mitigation; and developing and implementing security strategies. He started his career in the Danish National Police and subsequently spent nine years with the Security and Intelligence Service (PET) where he served as delegate for the Danish government in both NATO’s and the EU’s security committees.

…

A Microsoft document gives details about the maximum configuration for components you can add and remove on a Hyper-V host or its virtual machines, such as memory and disk storage or checkpoints. You can configure up to 240 TB of memory for gen 2 Hyper-V virtual machines and 64 TB of virtual hard drive capacity. There can be up to 4 PB of memory for hosts that support 5-level paging and 256 TB for hosts that support 4-level paging.

…

Asked about its promotion of co-founder and COO Garima Kapoor to co-CEO alongside co-founder Anand (AB) Periasamy, a MinIO spokesperson claimed: “We had an outstanding 2024FY close posting another year of outstanding growth. The board was pleased with Garima’s leadership on the business side and felt it was time to elevate her to co-CEO. She continues to oversee the business side of MinIO. The addition of [CFO] Mark Khavkin brings further structure and process to the finance function. His operational skills are well documented and he will be a valued partner for Garima on the management team enabling MinIO to continue to scale its growth as more and more customers adopt large scale AI data infrastructure.”

…

Startup Neon.tech has built a serverless Postgres database and announced its official release, transitioning from a technical preview stage. The database offers instant database branching which is available for every new development team. The number of Neon databases surged from 6,000 to over 700,000 within one single year. “Serverless and database branching are the new table stakes for teams that want to maximize their developer velocity,” says CEO Nikita Shamgunov.

…

Pure Storage announced that the French National Agency for Radioactive Waste Management (Andra) is a FlashArray customer. Pure’s products have, we’re told, helped Andra to reduce the total energy consumption of its data center by 20 percent; reduce its physical footprint by 80 percent (from 30U to 6U); and cut its CO2 emissions by 4 tons per year. Additionally, Pure’s Evergreen architecture helps Andra better manage the product lifecycle and reduce e-waste by enabling non-disruptive software and hardware upgrades.

…

Our updated collection of vendor performance numbers for Nvidia GPU Direct shows that Pure Storage’s FlashBlade//S has good performance, beating a VAST Data/Ceres BF1 system:

…

…

Cyber security and data protector supplier Rubrik anticipates its IPO listing day on the NYSE on Thursday, April 25.

…

Samsung Electronics has developed the industry’s first LPDDR5X DRAM with performance of up to 10.7 Gbps (gigabits-per-sec), improving performance by more than 25 percent and capacity by more than 30 percent, compared to the previous generation. It uses Samsung’s 12-nanometer (nm) process technology, the smallest chip size among existing LPDDRs. It has enhanced power efficiency by 25 percent over the previous generation and “expands the single package capacity of mobile DRAM up to 32-gigabytes (GB), making it an optimal solution for the on-device AI era that requires high-performance, high-capacity and low-power memory.”

…

HCI vendor Scale Computing announced record revenue for the first quarter of 2024, increasing sales by 35 percent YoY from Q1 2023. Increased partner and customer demand for new virtualization and edge computing solutions drove the record growth. The company also announced that Don Aquilano has joined as Chief Administrative Officer. With decades of experience as a venture capitalist, Aquilano has a an understanding of the supply chain, operations, and how to structure both long-term and short-term financial deals. Previously, Aquilano held positions at HP, Diageo, and the Boston Consulting Group and has been a lead investor, advisor, and board member with Scale Computing since 2009.

“We have seen a seismic shift in demand for both enterprise edge computing and alternative virtualization platforms generally, resulting in record inbound interest and pipeline growth. This is unlike anything I’ve seen in my career. The Q1 results put us on a trajectory to exceed 50 percent year-to-year revenue growth in 2024,” said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing.

…

Scality has appointed CRO Peter Brennan as CEO of Scality Inc., the US business, while retaining the CRO role. Since joining Scality as CRO in March 2023, Scality has grown its US and worldwide sales team, established a two-tier sales channel with the addition of new distribution partners Ingram Micro, TD SYNNEX and a burgeoning Value Added Reseller (VAR) programme. Jerome Lecat, who co-founded Scality in 2009, remains in his current role as global CEO and chairman of Scality and continues to lead the company’s operations globally with a specific focus on EMEA, Asia Pacific and Japan. Brennan will lead Scality Inc.’s overall strategic direction, operations, and execution to grow the company’s footprint across the US, and will continue to play a role in driving revenue growth opportunities globally.

…

Scality announced a deal with Ingram Micro to distribution ARTESCA, Scality’s secure, simple object-storage software for immutable backups throughout the US. This news follows the recent launch of ARTESCA 2.0, which has seen a 5x year-over-year growth rate where channel partners are driving 100 percent of the business.

…

Wedbush financial analyst Matt Bryson tells subscribers: “We believe two significant fundamental demand shifts occurred towards the end of the first quarter: 1) Standard server builds began to rebound driven by hyperscale demand, and 2) Enterprise storage demand began to lift. In turn, we believe storage component vendors were some of the most significant beneficiaries of these shifts.” He’s positive about he upwards effects of these trends on Seagate and Western Digital, particularly the latter: “We believe WDC’s NAND and HDD businesses should have both exceeded even our modeled numbers (which were originally set well above guidance).” Regarding Seagate: ‘While we are not changing our STX numbers today, we believe that nearline shipment volumes should meaningfully exceed our prior modeled outlook.” However: “Our one concern is apparent delays in HAMR production/shipments. We believe shipments are trailing prior expectations, and we are uncertain if STX can catch up to its prior 1H targets in CQ2.”

…

SingleStore CEO Raj Verma has written a book; “Time is Now”. In the introduction he writes: “With AI, we are now dead center of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Many companies are poised to become AI driven, or as the last round taught us, they will turn into AI themselves. … Data is at the core of AI. A company will eventually use its data to make decisions with AI – which will help it form its identity to stand apart from its competitors. … Our environment is constantly feeding us data – information that our brains must then interpret to make the best decision possible. … Before we can decide how to use AI, we have to understand its relation to Real Time. We must first pause to consider the power of Now: How it is shaped through Information, how it is given Context by technology and human behavior, and how it drives Choice. The moment we are in is not isolated – it has been shaped by the past, is powered by the present, and molds the future.” Buy the book from Amazon.

…

SK hynix is working with TSMC, the Taiwanese contract semiconductor manufacturer, on building HBM4 memory chips, adopting its foundry process and advanced packaging technology; CoWoS (Chip on Wafer on Substrate). HBM4 chips are to be mass produced from 2026, through this initiative. The collaboration is expected to enable breakthroughs in memory performance through trilateral collaboration between product design, foundry, and memory provider.

The two will first focus on improving the performance of the base die that is mounted at the very bottom of the HBM package. HBM is made by stacking a core DRAM die on top of a base die that features TSV technology, and vertically connecting a fixed number of layers in the DRAM stack to the core die with TSV into an HBM package. The base die located at the bottom is connected to the GPU, which controls the HBM. SK hynix used proprietary technology to make base dies up to HBM3E, but plans to adopt TSMC’s advanced logic process for HBM4’s base die so additional functionality can be packed into limited space.

…

Taipei’s TeamGroup has launched an MP44Q M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD using TLC flash offering capacities of up to 4TB. It achieves maximum sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,400 MBps and 6,500 MBps, respectively, and has a patented graphene heat dissipation sticker, whose thickness is less than 1 mm. The drive has a 5-year warranty and is expected to be available globally starting in early May.

…

Veeam announced Veeam Data Platform support for host-based backups of VMs running on the Oracle Linux KVM hypervisor. Reflecting growing customer demand to move data between platforms, Veeam extends its major virtualization platforms protection. Veeam says its product integrates with numerous virtualization platforms and clouds, including VMware vSphere, VMware Cloud Director, VMware Cloud on AWS, VMware Cloud on AWS Outposts, VMware Cloud on Dell, Microsoft Hyper-V, Microsoft Azure Stack HCI, Microsoft Azure VMware Solution, Amazon AWS, Nutanix AHV, Red Hat Virtualization, Google Cloud, Google Cloud VMware Engine, Oracle Cloud VMware Solution and IBM Cloud, ensuring compatibility across diverse environments. All of this is unlocked with the portable Veeam Universal License.