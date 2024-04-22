Cribl data lake starts filling up with firms’ IT and security data

There’s a new data lake service provider in town. Cribl, a data engine for IT and security observability, has announced the launch of Cribl Lake. It’s a “turnkey” data lake solution designed to put IT and security teams “on the fast-track” to having “complete control and flexibility” over their data.

Customers use Cribl’s vendor-agnostic offerings to analyze, collect, process, and route IT and security data from any source to any destination.

San Francisco-headquartered Cribl’s existing product suite, which is used by Fortune 1000 companies globally, includes Cribl Stream, an observability pipeline; Cribl Edge, an intelligent vendor-neutral agent; and Cribl Search, a search-in-place solution.

Cribl Lake’s unified management layer allows organizations to leverage low-cost object storage, either Cribl-managed or customer-owned, and automate provisioning, unify security and retention policy, and use open formats to eliminate vendor lock-in.

As data volumes rapidly increase, organizations are faced with tight budgets and lean engineering resources that prohibit them from effectively managing these data volumes. Cribl Lake is a flexible, “cost-effective” offering that “seamlessly scales” with data growth, said the provider, giving IT and security teams the autonomy to effectively manage retention, meet compliance mandates, centralize telemetry aggregation, and improve analytics and threat hunting, without dependence on other departments.

Clint Sharp

“To unlock the true value of data, it needs to be easily accessible so the right teams can retrieve the right data in the right format,” said Clint Sharp, co-founder and CEO of Cribl. “IT and security data, which is ingested in various shapes and formats, is traditionally challenging to structure, and will continue to become more complex as data variety and volume increases.”

Sharp co-founded Cribl in 2017, after leaving Splunk where he had been a senior director of product management for 5 years.

With Cribl Lake, he said, users can onboard huge volumes of data and set security and retention policies, all in open formats that empower them to efficiently analyze and extract value from any analytics tool, “today or in the future”.

Users can store any type of IT and security data, including raw, structured, unstructured, or other various formats. It can be optimized for future value through schema-on-need, stored in any format, and reformatted when needed.

There is easy access through open formats to simplify future analysis, replay operations, and with data portability. Security and compliance is maintained with unified security features, retention policies, authentication features, and access controls.

There are reduced storage costs through tiered storage based on data value.

And data silos are broken by improving data accessibility and analysis by sharing data across the enterprise with a central repository.

Cribl Lake is fully integrated with Cribl’s suite of products and can be onboarded “in a matter of minutes”, said the company, with no data or cloud-service provider expertise required by users.

Teams can “effortlessly” ingest, share, and route data downstream through Cribl Stream and Cribl Edge in any format, to any tool, at any time, without needing to move or “rehydrate” data to run analysis. Cribl Search unifies the query experience no matter where data is stored, so users can get value from data without delays.

Last December, Cribl said it had surpassed $100 million in ARR, becoming the fourth-fastest infrastructure company to reach centaur status (behind Wiz, Hashicorp, and Snowflake). A Series D funding round of $150 million brought its total funding to over $400 million.

Cribl Edge was brought to the AWS Marketplace as an Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) add-on, last November.