Storage news ticker – October 27

Commvault is protecting K8s workloads with its Complete Data Protection and Metallic offerings. It promises cloud-native protection and recoverability for the entire Kubernetes ecosystem, including full clusters, namespaces, and ETCD and SSL certification protection. It provides migrations of Kubernetes apps between clusters, distributions, versions, storage and DR by replacing business-critical applications offsite for on-demand application recovery.

DataCore claims the upcoming release of Mayastor 2.0, the performance engine in OpenEBS built around SPDK, brings additional HA redundancy options in its NVMe oF/TCP data IO fabric. These are designed to prevent data loss by intelligently routing data around failed IO paths. The release also includes fine grained thin provisioning management of K8s pooled volumes, intended to reduce costs and simplify scale-up. OpenEBS is a CNCF sandbox project that was originally built by MayaData, which was acquired by DataCore in November 2021.

Datadobi has released a technical validation report from Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) Global. ESG found that StorageMAP enables users to utilize multi-vendor, multi-cloud unstructured data management capabilities to optimize data assets to reduce cost, carbon footprint, and risk, and maximize unstructured data value.

Cassandra NoSL database supplier DataStax has updated its Stargate open-source data gateway to v2. It offers a high-performance gRPC API that enables developers to scale Cassandra data to serve billions of global devices with speed, in real time. The v2 architecture lets developers scale usage and tune performance more granularly by making each service independently deployable, using dedicated node types for data storage, query coordination, and API services. Stargate supports a range of APIs: JSON, CQL, GraphQL, REST and now gRPC APIs. CQL over gRPC is now the fastest growing way to query DataStax Astra DB; the Stargate gRPC interface is a transport for CQL queries, preserving developers’ existing CQL skills.

Enterprise file sync ‘n sharer and collaboration biz Egnyte has appointed Johanna Bowley as its VP for global channel sales and go-to-market. She has has held top channel and sales positions at Rubrik, Citrix, Riverbed Technology and others.

GRAID GPU-powered SupremeRAID cards are being distributed by TD SYNNEX. GRAID’s go-to-market efforts are growing quickly.

Hazelcast, which provides real-time streaming data products, has announced Hazelcast Platform 5.2. This includes a Tiered Storage function to keep hot data in memory to increase throughput, reduce latency and maintain cold data in more cost-effective storage. It has added stream-to-stream join functionality so customers can merge multiple data streams and handle late-arriving records. Now customers can join multiple streams of live data and merge them with large volumes of stored data to provide historical context, within a single data processing platform.

Lenovo has announced a TruScale Hybrid Cloud with Nutanix, hosted on Lenovo’s ThinkAgile HX HCI platform. It uses core software from Nutanix, including Nutanix Acropolis AOS operating system, AHV Hypervisor and Prism. Lenovo has also joined forces with Red Hat to create Lenovo TruScale Hybrid Cloud with Red Hat, providing a Kubernetes container platform hosted on Lenovo’s ThinkAgile and ThinkSystem. Enterprise customers will get a fully managed as-a-service hybrid cloud for running their business applications. Lenovo is also working with Veeam – see below.

Silicon IP developer Rambus has announced the availability of its PCIe 6.0 Interface Subsystem, comprised of PHY and controller IP. The Rambus PCIe Express 6.0 PHY also supports the latest version of the Compute Express Link (CXL) specification, version 3.0. It delivers data rates of up to 64 Gigatransfers per second (GT/s) and the PCIe controller features an Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) engine, dedicated to protecting the PCIe links. Full support for CXL 3.0 is available to enable chip-level solutions for cache-coherent memory sharing, expansion and pooling. There is more information here.

Samsung, as expected, has reported weak memory results with revenue falling 27 percent year-on-year to ₩15.23 trillion ($11.4 billion). Demand was slower in servers, mobile, and PC segments with some customers using existing inventory. Demand is expected to remain tepid into the second half of 2023. Samsung reported DRAM bit shipment declines in the high-teen percentage range. Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers estimates Samsung’s NAND bit shipments were down 8%-10% y/y in 3Q22. Taken together with SK hynix results (see below) this looks like a repeat of the 2019 downcycle.

HCI supplier Scale Computing is partnering Mako Networks to provide an edge infrastructure that includes robust, reliable compute, and standards-compliant network devices (including PCI DSS), simplified enterprise edge deployment and management, and full-stack support. The PCI-certified, cloud-managed, carrier-independent Mako System networking consists of the CMS hosted cloud management application and a range of managed networking devices.

A Silicon Motion MonTitan SM8366 controller for PCIe gen 5 NVMe SSDs has achieved more than 3.6 million random read IOPS and 13.6GB/sec sequential read throughput at the 2022 Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit, according to Storage Review. This is more IOPS than the Fadu Echo’s 3.4 million, but a lower bandwidth than the Echo’s 14.6GB/sec.

Silicon Motion SM8366 controller

Korean DRAM and NAND fabber SK hynix has announced downbeat results for the 3rd 2022 quarter, with revenues of ₩10.98 trillion ($7.7 billion), down 7 percent from a year ago, and a profit of ₩1.1 trillion ($1.2 billion), down 60% from last years ₩3.3 trillion ($3.6 billion). This follows 10 consecutive quarters of rising revenues and confirms that a recession is hitting storage media suppliers due to the overall global economic situation – see also Micron and Seagate.

SK hynix said the semiconductor memory industry is facing an unprecedented deterioration in market conditions. Shipments of PCs and smartphones – products which are major consumers of memory chips – have decreased. SK hynix will reduce investment in 2023 by more than 50% YoY, focusing production volume on more profitable products.

Veeam Backup & Replication software is being loaded onto Lenovo ThinkSystem appliances (servers) to provide Lenovo’s TruScale Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) and DRaaS. Backup storage targets include Lenovo ThinkSystem DE Series and DM Series storage with secondary copies sent to an AWS S3 or other repository, a tape library or another cloud. Lenovo may well add other backup software as an option to its TruScale BaaS. TruScale Backup-as-a-Service with Veeam general availability is expected in 2023 via Lenovo.

Veeam graphic

Veeam’s Kaasten BU released K10 V5.5, which aims to simplify Kubernetes data protection with the addition of automation and a cloud-native expansion. It factors in the application’s non-peak usage hours and specifies a backup window accordingly to optimise the utilisation of underlying infrastructure and automatically handle conflict resolution when multiple policies are scheduled. There is a graphical wizard that generates the most suitable install manifests that can be visualised and repeated for multiple installs. Customers now get the most up-to-date advancements across increasing workload types, geographic regions, storage types, and security.

Mike Wall

Data center virtualizer Verge.io has appointed Mike Wall as board chairman. He was chairman and CEO of Amplidata, a leading object storage software company, and led its sale to Western Digital in March 2015. Prior to Amplidata he was CEO and member of the board of storage innovator Atempo (acquired by Allen Systems Group), and before that, CEO and member of the board of the cloud SaaS medical imaging platform DICOM Grid. Wall was GM of Intel’s Storage Group, where revenue grew from zero to a $500 million annual run rate.

Weebit Nano has successfully completed full technology qualification of its Resistive Random-Access Memory (ReRAM) module manufactured by its R&D partner CEA-Leti. All the dies successfully passed the entire set of qualification tests. It confirmed the suitability of Weebit’s embedded technology for volume production. This is the first full qualification of Weebit ReRAM technology, a step that must be completed for every semiconductor product on each new target process.