HighPoint now supports Arm in high-performance NVMe environments

HighPoint Technologies, which provides PCIe NVMe storage and switching solutions, now supports Arm-based computing platforms, increasingly present in datacenters and at the edge.

HighPoint was already an established storage and connectivity provider for Intel-based systems used in high-performance environments. HighPoint’s high-density NVMe technologies support up to 32 devices per PCIe slot, addressing the growing demand for massive storage capacity.

“Integrated hardware sensors, real-time status and health monitoring, and a comprehensive storage management suite now streamline deployment and service workflows for Arm platforms,” said the provider.

The NVMe offerings can be custom-tailored with firmware, driver, and storage management tools for unique applications and easier integration with Arm platforms.

“Our expansion into Arm-based computing platforms reflects HighPoint’s commitment to driving innovation and addressing the evolving needs of datacenter and edge computing environments,” said May Hwang, VP of marketing at HighPoint Technologies. “By leveraging unparalleled NVMe storage performance, scalability, and energy efficiency with our versatile and customizable solutions, we are empowering customers to seamlessly integrate high-performance storage into their IoT servers and AI-driven applications, paving the way for next-generation computing solutions.”

HighPoint’s NVMe product lines span multiple PCIe generations, from Gen 3 to Gen 5 x16, delivering the performance and scalability increasingly required across industrial IoT server environments at the edge.

Last year, HighPoint rolled out a new line of external NVMe RAID enclosures, designed to elevate Gen 4 storage applications to “new heights.” The RocketStor 654x series promised x16 transfer performance and “nearly half a petabyte” of storage capacity, which could be integrated into any x86 platform with a free PCIe x16 slot.

As far as other storage firms integrating with Arm in the datacenter, open source object storage supplier MinIO recently tweaked its code so AI, ML, and other data-intensive apps running on Arm chipsets can achieve higher performance.