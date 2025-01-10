BMC modernizes mainframe storage with cloud-first solutions

The new Cloud Data Sets feature in BMC Software’s AMI Cloud Data platform “transforms” mainframe data management by providing direct access to cloud object storage, without requiring modifications to existing JCLs or applications.

The provider claims this enhancement “empowers” ITOps teams to fully replace traditional tape storage with cloud-based solutions, “simplifying” operations and “minimizing” disruption. BMC bought Model9 in April 2024, and has rebranded its software as the AMI Cloud.

BMC maintains that within the next five years, secondary tape storage and traditional tape software will be “phased out” at most organizations. The future of mainframe data storage lies in cloud-based object storage, it says, with cloud storage “up to 12 times more affordable” than traditional virtual tape library (VTL) solutions, while eliminating the need for costly tape hardware.

South African bank Nedbank is buying into this evolution, and with the help of BMC, the company has transformed its data management. A backup that used to run for 48 hours has been reduced to 36 minutes after switching to a cloud-based solution. The switch has also allowed Nedbank to streamline its disaster recovery and backup processes, reducing complexity while enhancing security and data availability.

“This evolution allows IT operations teams to redirect their tape backups to the cloud without any operational changes, removing a major barrier to cloud adoption in mainframe environments,” says BMC. With Cloud Data Sets, AMI Cloud Data supports all major backup utilities, including EXCP. “We have seen a huge increase in the performance of our backups. One example is that the backup that used to run for an entire weekend for 48 hours, was reduced to 36 minutes when we went to a cloud-based solution,” said Ashwin Naidu, IT manager for enterprise storage and backup at Nedbank.

BMC AMI Cloud diagram

In addition to significantly shorter backup and restore times, the new version of AMI Cloud Data has been optimized for lower CPU consumption.

To deliver on such offerings, BMC says it is combining its software expertise with the data infrastructure of partners, including Hitachi, Mainline, Dell, and AWS.