Keepit plans to back up hundreds of SaaS apps by 2028

Self-hosted SaaS backup service business Keepit intends to back up hundreds of different SaaS apps by 2028, starting from just seven this year.

The seven are Jira, Bamboo, Okta, Confluence, DocuSign, Miro, and Slack, with the ultimate goal of full coverage for all SaaS applications used by enterprises, spanning HR, finance, sales, production, and more. This ambitious scope rivals that of HYCU back in 2023 with its connectors – an API scheme for SaaS app suppliers. This resulted in 50 SaaS app connectors in November that year and almost 90 a year later.

Keepit says the average enterprise uses approximately 112 SaaS applications, according to BetterCloud research. Keepit cites a Gartner report saying that by 2028, 75 percent of enterprises will prioritize backup of SaaS applications as a critical requirement, compared to just 15 percent in 2024.

Michael Amsinck

Michael Amsinck, Keepit Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO) stated: “Legacy backup and recovery solutions are not able to adapt and scale to rise to that challenge. Having a platform that is purpose-built for the cloud is a clear advantage to us, because it enables us to build exactly what our customers and the markets need.”

Keepit reckons its Domain-Specific Language (DSL) concept will accelerate development for each application, with them “seamlessly integrating with the unique Keepit platform.” There are no details available explaining how DSL works or which organization – Keepit or the SaaS app supplier – produces the DSL-based connector code enabling Keepit to back up the app.

The product roadmap also includes anomaly detection with enhanced monitoring, compliance, and security insights, and will be available in early May.

Keepit already protects Microsoft 365, Entra ID, Salesforce, and other mainstream SaaS apps, with what we understand to be the DSL-based approach now used for Jira, Bamboo, Okta, Confluence, DocuSign, Miro, and Slack.

The company says it will “offer a comprehensive backup and recovery solution for all SaaS applications, ensuring full control of data regardless of unforeseen events such as outages, malicious attacks, or human error.”