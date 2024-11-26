Quantum DXi9200 hybrid backup appliance replaces previous models

Quantum has launched a high-end DXi9200 target backup appliance as its sole hybrid (flash+disk) hardware accompanying the two all-flash T-series and two V5000 virtual appliances.

As a consequence, its DXi datasheet no longer features the previously available hybrid DXi4800, DXi9000, and DXi9100 appliances, with the new generation DXi9200 taking over their roles. Quantum reckons that, with the advent of the all-flash T-Series, which provide “ultra-fast ransomware recovery,” the role of hybrid appliances is evolving to use cases where cost efficiency is a primary concern. The DXi9200 has NVMe SSDs to store metadata and 20 TB disk drives to store backup data. It offers double the price/performance of the prior DXi9100, we’re told, with more than 30 percent faster ingest and restore performance. It features up to 68 percent denser packaging, with 2.2 PB usable capacity in 12 rack units, and it also has 25 percent lower power consumption.

Quantum DXi9200

Sanam Mittal

Sanam Mittal, Quantum’s VP for DXi, said in a statement: “The DXi9200 is a powerful new solution for strengthening any organization’s cyber resilience. Coupled with highly optimized data reduction, replication, and cloud tiering, plus all-inclusive software, capacity-on-demand licensing, and flexible as-a-Service subscription service options, the DXi9200 dramatically lowers costs and increases IT efficiency.

“DXi9200 is the ideal choice for enterprise backup and recovery services, consolidation of offsite immutable copies for disaster recovery and long-term retention, and as the central hub of modern edge-core-cloud data protection fabrics.”

It scales capacity in 55 TB increments from a 110 TB usable entry level up to 2.2 PB. It can achieve up to 462 PB logical capacity, assuming a 70:1 data reduction rate and Cloud Share tiering to public and private clouds.

The DXi9200 system has protection against unauthorized access with secure connectivity to backup software, replication partners, and cloud tiering destinations based on at-rest and in-flight data encryption, secure multi-factor authentication, and role-based access control. There is offsite protection of data copies through bundled replication, cloud tiering to public and private clouds, cooperating DXi virtual and physical appliances, and Direct-to-Tape capabilities, for disaster recovery.

Quantum’s DXi product range. The now superseded hybrid products are shown with a gray background

Monitoring and alerting capabilities include real-time status and anomaly detection of critical events or irregularities. Backup data integrity against alteration, deletion, or corruption is enhanced with offline immutable snapshot data copies, frequent native data integrity health checks, parity-protected RAID, and a compatible ecosystem of data protection and malware scanning software, including Veeam, Veritas, and Commvault.

Get a DXi range datasheet here. DXi9200 appliances are available immediately, either as a capital purchase or via the Quantum GO pay-as-you-go subscription offering.