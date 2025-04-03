Don’t let cyberattacks keep you down

SPONSORED POST: It’s not a question of if your organization gets hit by a cyberattack – only when, and how quickly it recovers.

Even small amounts of application and service downtime can cause massive disruption to any business. So being able to get everything back online in minutes rather than hours, or even days, can be the key to resilience.

But modern workloads rely on increasingly large volumes of data to function efficiently. What used to involve gigabytes of critical information now needs petabytes, and making sure all of that data can be restored immediately when that cyber security incident hits is definitely no easy task.

It’s a challenge that Infinidat’s enterprise storage solutions for next-generation data protection and recovery were built to help address, using AI-based deep machine learning techniques to speed up the process. At their core are InfiniSafe cyber resilience and recovery storage solutions which provide immutable snapshot recovery, local or remote air gaps, and fenced forensic environments to deliver a near-instantaneous guaranteed Service Level Agreement (SLA) recovery from cyberattacks, says the company.

Watch this Hot Seat video to see Infinidat CMO Eric Herzog tell The Register’s Tim Philips exactly how Infinidat can help you withstand cyberattacks.

InfiniSafe Automated Cyber Protection (ACP) uses application program interfaces (APIs) to integrate with a range of third-party Security Operations Centers (SOC), Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and Security Orchestration and Response (SOAR) platforms. It automatically triggers an immediate immutable data snapshot based on the input from the cybersecurity packages. Then, you can configure it to use InfiniSafe Cyber Detection to start AI-based scanning of those immutable snapshots to see if malware or ransomware is present.

Those capabilities are supplemented by the InfiniBox storage array, which uses a native software-defined operating system, Neural Cache and a 3-way active controller architecture to deliver immutable snapshot recovery that is guaranteed in under a minute.

