Cleondris unboxes three-in-one data protection for NetApp

NetApp add-on services firm Cleondris has just publicly revealed its Cleondris ONE data protection offering, integrating backup, security, and compliance for NetApp systems into a unified platform.

Initially revealed at a private showing to press and analysts at the IT Press Tour in Istanbul, Turkey at the beginning of this month, Cleondris told us the new service “redefined” cyber resilience for NetApp environments.

NetApp partner Cleondris’ solutions integrate with existing NetApp setups, and now it is selling a unified protection product covering three areas, instead of separately selling three products to users.

Christian Plattner, CEO of Cleondris, claimed the firm was “maximizing security without adding complexity.”

“The cybersecurity world is changing fast. We’re facing sophisticated, multi-vector attacks that can paralyze operations in minutes. AI-powered threats and even nation-state actors are targeting businesses of all sizes,” said Plattner. “This new landscape calls for a fresh approach to data protection.”

He said organizations need “cyber resilience,” rather than single anti-ransomware tools, for instance. “We need a holistic approach to data security and recovery. It’s not just about prevention – it’s about quick detection, response, and keeping the business running when attacks happen,” said Plattner.

Cleondris ONE, designed to protect NetApp ONTAP environments, promises to make sure its integrated backup, security, and compliance technologies provide a coordinated response to threats.

First – as the sale pitch goes – it offers proactive threat detection and prevention, using “advanced AI” to spot potential threats before they cause damage. Second, rapid recovery and business continuity are promised, minimizing downtime and data loss if an attack occurs. Finally, it automates compliance processes and is said to reduce complexity for IT teams. “This frees up your IT teams to focus on strategic work instead of routine data management,” Plattner said.

Cleondris ONE works with all versions of NetApp ONTAP from 9.10 and up. This includes on-site systems and cloud solutions, like Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP and Cloud Volumes ONTAP.

“This means you get consistent, reliable data protection across your entire NetApp infrastructure, whether in your datacenter or the cloud. We’ve designed our system to work hand-in-hand with NetApp’s built-in features, while adding our own layer of advanced protection,” Plattner said. “It’s like upgrading your car with a high-tech security system – you keep all the original features you love, but now with an extra layer of protection.”

For intelligent data recovery, the Precision Data Restore feature allows users to roll back to previous points in time, so they can recover their data from just before an attack happened.

In addition, Granular Cyber Restore is a recovery tool that combines forensic analysis with data restoration. This means users can “quickly” identify which files were affected by an attack and restore only those files. This is done while gathering attack evidence and maintaining a detailed audit trail to support compliance.

Cleondris ONE uses blockchain tech to create tamper-proof audit logs. This means every file access and change is recorded securely, with each action creating a new “block” in the chain, making it impossible to alter records. This gives firms a “reliable” trail for audits and investigations, says Cleondris.

The new product is said to install in “less than an hour,” and is scalable as organizations’ data footprints grow.