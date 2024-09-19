NetApp and Aruba.it to launch data solutions across Europe

NetApp has become the preferred data infrastructure provider of Italian datacenter services provider Aruba.it, which offers web hosting, domain registration, and secure email account services across its European footprint.

The two companies will now offer new data management and storage solutions labeled “Powered by NetApp.”

Aruba is one of Italy’s providers of cloud, datacenter, hosting, domain registration, and PEC (certified email) services. Aruba was already a user of NetApp products behind the scenes, but is now expanding the relationship into a formal partnership as part of its wider go-to-market strategy.

“By combining forces, the companies will be able to collaborate on strategic goals and synergistic initiatives, to be able to provide optimized datacenter solutions, both from the data server and data management side,” the pair said.

Aruba, founded in 1994, claims to have 16 million users and operates a data management and storage infrastructure distributed across seven datacenters that support 2.7 million registered domains and thousands of customer systems.

The provider is accredited by Italy’s Agenzia per l’Italia Digitale for the provision of qualified services, and its infrastructure is approved by the country’s National Cybersecurity Authority to handle critical and strategic data.

As well as facilities in Italy, Aruba runs its own datacenter in the Czech Republic, as well as shared datacenter locations in France, Germany, Poland, and the UK.

“Aruba is dedicated to planning, implementing and managing highly customized technology solutions to support our customers across Europe,” said Fabrizio Garrone, enterprise solution director at Aruba. “This partnership shows our customers the high quality of the infrastructure we provide, and we look forward to developing new, innovative solutions that will serve our customers into the future.”

Gabie Boko, chief marketing officer at NetApp, added: “The alliance creates new opportunities for joint innovation and development to meet the specific needs of customers across Europe, expanding the reach of both companies.”