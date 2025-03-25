Cerebyte gets In-Q-Tel cash for data archiving

Ceramic nano-dot archiving startup Cerebyte has received an investment from In-Q-Tel as part of a strategic initiative to speed up its product development.

Cerebyte’s technology uses femto-second laser-created nano dots in a ceramic-coated glass storage tablet that is stored in a robotic library. The medium is immutable, can endure for 1,000 years or more and promises to be more performant and cost-effective than tape. It is based in Germany and has opened offices in Silicon Valley and Boulder, Colorado. In-Q-Tel (IQT) is effectively a VC for the US CIA and other intelligence agencies and was set up to bring new commercial information technology to these agencies.

IQT Munich managing director Greg Shipley stated: “Cerabyte’s innovative technology can significantly enhance storage longevity and reliability while also reducing long-term costs and complexity. This strategic partnership aligns with our mission to deliver advanced technologies that meet the needs of the national security community.”

Christian Pflaum, co-founder and CEO of Cerabyte, matched this with his statement: “The strategic partnership with IQT validates our mission and fuels our ability to deliver accessible permanent data storage solutions.”

Cerabyte says that Commercial and government organizations anticipate managing data volumes comparable to those of major corporations such as Meta or Amazon. Most of this data will remain in cold storage for extended periods, aligning with typical declassification timelines of 25 to 50 years. The US National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM), conducted a Rapid Expert Consultation (REC) on technologies for archival data storage upon request of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI); ODNI is the head of the US intelligence community.

We understand a a US National Academies REC is a report by subject matter experts looking at urgent issues where decision makers need expert guidance quickly.

Other recent In-Q-Tel investments include:

Participating in $12 million A-round for VulnCheck, a CVE vulnerability and exploit intelligence monitoring startup.

Participating in Israeli defense tech startup Kela’a $11 million seed round.

Contributing to US Kubernetes and AI workload security startup Edera’s $15 million A-round.

Participating in cloud GPU server farm business Lambda’s $480 million D-round.

It has famously invested in big data analytics supplier Palantir and also in Databricks.

Cerebyte has previously received an investment from Pure Storage and been awarded a portion of a €411 million ($426 million) European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator grant.

It’s possible we may have Cerabyte product development news coming later this year.