Rubrik taps NTT DATA to scale cyber-resilience offering globally

Fresh from allying with Big Four accounting firm Deloitte, Rubrik has signed an agreement with Japanese IT services giant NTT DATA to push its cyber-resilience services.

NTT revenues for fiscal 2024 were $30 billion, with $18 billion of that generated outside Japan. Rubrik is much smaller with revenue of $886.5 million in its latest financial year, and its focus on enterprise data protection and cyber-resilience led to a 2024 IPO, and product deals with suppliers including Cisco, Mandiant, and Pure Storage. Rubrik and NTT DATA have been working together for some time and have now signed an alliance pertaining to security services.

Hidehiko Tanaka, Head of Technology and Innovation at NTT DATA, said: “We recognize the critical importance of cyber resiliency in today’s digital landscape. Our expanded partnership with Rubrik will significantly enhance our ability to provide robust security solutions to our clients worldwide.”

NTT will offer its customers Rubrik-influenced and powered advisory and consulting services, implementation and integration support, and managed services. Its customers will be able to prepare cybersecurity responses before, during, and after a cyber incident or ransomware attack affecting their on-premises, SaaS, and public cloud IT services. The NTT DATA partnership includes Rubrik’s ransomware protection services.

In effect, Rubrik is adding global IT services and accounting firms to its sales channel through these partnerships, giving it access to Fortune 2000 businesses and public sector organizations, potentially offering an advantage over competitors such as Commvault, Veeam, and Cohesity. Once it has won a new customer this way, Rubrik will no doubt put in its salesteam to work on cross-sell and upsell opportunities.

Ghazal Asif, VP, Global Channel and Alliances at Rubrik, said: “As a trusted and longstanding strategic partner, Rubrik is proud to expand our collaboration with NTT DATA for cyber resilience. Together, we will empower hundreds of organizations with differentiated offerings that ensure rapid recovery from ransomware attacks and other cyber threats, no matter where their data lives.”

NTT DATA has used Commvault internally in the past, as a 2018 case study illustrates, and NTT UK is a Veeam partner.