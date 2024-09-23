Ugreen flies the flag for AI entry-level network-attached storage

Network-attached storage supplier Ugreen, which targets small firms, home offices, and consumers, has launched a new range of its NASync Series devices, bundling new AI and management features.

The devices function as smart data management hubs, allowing data storage and access across desktops, PCs, laptops, smartphones, tablets, and other devices through network connectivity.

Featuring up to Intel Core i5 processors inside, and dual 10GbE network ports, the NASync devices use Ugreen’s proprietary operating system, which includes an all-in-one app and an intuitive interface. Already available in the US, the devices are expected to be sold through partners and retailers in Northern Europe, including Germany and the Netherlands, next month.

“Our new AI-empowered NAS models are set to be the world’s first AI NAS equipped with a Large Language Model (LLM),” said the provider, “offering natural language processing and AI chatting capabilities, which are all running locally.”

“I congratulate Ugreen on their exciting product announcements. Their introduction of Intel-based AI NAS systems, now shipping with Intel Core i5 processors, represents a new era of intelligent storage solutions, bringing groundbreaking capabilities to the market,” said Jason Ziller, vice president and general manager for the client connectivity division at Intel.

There are six different systems, starting with the DXP2800 and going up to the DXP8800 Plus. They range in price from $400 to $1,500 each.

Established in 2012, Ugreen provides a variety of digital devices and claims to have over 40 million users worldwide. Last December, the firm launched its Revodok Series Hubs and Docking Stations aimed at the media and entertainment industry.

The Revodok Max 213, the premier product of the Revodok Max Series, is tailored for professionals in fields including media, data and financial analysis, photography, audio and video production, engineering, and design. With its Thunderbolt 4 interface, the Revodok Max 213 offers a 40 Gbps transmission speed, facilitating rapid file transfers.