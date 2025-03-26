N2WS adds cross-cloud backup for Azure, AWS, Wasabi

N2WS says its latest backup software provides cross-cloud backup across AWS, Azure, and Wasabi, which it claims lowers costs and enables direct backup cold tier storage for Azure Blob and Wasabi S3.

N2WS (Not 2 Worry Software) backup uses cloud-native, platform-independent, block-level snapshot technology with an aim to deliver high-speed read and write access across Azure, AWS, and third-party repositories like Wasabi S3. It charges on a per-VM basis and not on a VM’s size. N2WS says it provides vendor-neutral storage and, with its cloud-native snapshot technology, delivers control over cloud backups, designed to unlock “massive cost savings.” N2WS is a backup and recovery supplier that has not broadened into cyber-resilience.

Ohad Kritz

Ohad Kritz, CEO at N2WS, claimed in a statement: “We excel in protecting data – that’s our specialty and our core strength. While others may branch into endpoint security or threat intelligence, losing focus, we remain dedicated to ensuring our customers are shielded from the evolving IT threat landscape.”

N2WS claims Backup & Recovery v4.4 offers:

Lower long-term Azure storage costs with up to 80 percent savings through Azure Blob usage, and more predictable costs compared to Azure Backup, with new per-VM pricing ($5) and optimized tiering

Seamless cross-cloud automated archiving with low-cost S3-compatible Wasabi storage

Faster, more cost-effective disaster recovery via Direct API integrations with AWS and Azure with greater immutability

New custom tags improve disaster recovery efficiency, with better failover and failback

Targeted backup retries, which retry only failed resources to cut backup time and costs

The tiered Azure backup is similar to N2WS’s existing and API-linked AWS tiering. Azure VM backup pricing is based on VM and volume size. An N2WS example says that if you have 1.2 TB of data in one VM, the cost of using Azure Backup would be $30 plus storage consumed versus $5 plus storage consumed for the same VM using N2WS.

N2WS Azure customers can also select both cross-subscription and cross-region disaster recovery for better protection with offsite data storage, we’re told.

The cross-cloud backup and automated recovery provides isolated backup storage in a different cloud and sidesteps any vendor lock-in risks associated with, for example, Azure Backup.

N2WS uses backup tags to identify data sources and apply backup policies. For example, AWS EC2 instances, EBS volumes, and RedShift databases are identified with key-value pairs. N2WS scans the tags and applies the right backup policy to each tagged data source. If a tag changes, a different backup policy can be applied automatically.

It says its Enhanced Recovery Scenarios introduce custom tags, enabling the retention of backup tags and the addition of fixed tags, such as marking disaster recovery targets. This improvement enhances the differentiation between original and DR targets during failover. v4.4 has a Partial Retry function for policy execution failures, which retries backing up only the failed sources and not the successful ones.

N2WS Backup & Recovery v4.4 is now generally available. Check out N2WS’s cost-savings calculator here.