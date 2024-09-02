NetApp rolls out new tools to deliver ‘value’ to VMware customers

NetApp has announced new capabilities that support VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) deployments, with mutual customers being promised they will be able to “right-size” their IT environments to run VMware workloads efficiently at the right scale.

To help customers reduce costs, simplify operations, and increase flexibility, NetApp claims they will be able to use NetApp ONTAP software for all their VCF storage requirements, including standard and consolidated architectures.

The latest release of ONTAP Tools for VMware (OTV) will support SnapMirror active sync to provide symmetric active-active data replication capabilities for NetApp storage systems running VMware workloads. SnapMirror active sync allows customers to operate more efficiently by offloading data protection from their virtualized compute and improving data availability.

In addition, with new capabilities for Azure VMware Solution (AVS), customers that are extending or migrating their vSphere workloads to the cloud can now leverage Spot Eco by NetApp with AVS reserved instances to get the most value out of their deployments. Using Spot Eco to manage AVS reserved instances, while also using Azure NetApp Files to offload data storage, can reduce compute costs “significantly,” says NetApp.

Also, NetApp is introducing Cloud Insights VM Optimization, which is a set of tools designed to reduce costs by increasing VM density, run storage at the best price-to-performance ratio for company environments, and monitor the entire environment to ensure availability, performance, and adherence to configuration best practices across the full stack.

To help customers optimize the compute, memory and storage resources of their VMware environments, NetApp is offering customers a free 30-day trial of Cloud Insights, to help them “cost-effectively migrate” to newly introduced VMware software subscriptions brought in by VMware owner Broadcom.

Jonsi Stefansson.

“NetApp and Broadcom are working together to take the uncertainty out of hybrid cloud environments,” said Jonsi Stefansson, SVP and chief technology officer at NetApp. “More than 20,000 customers rely on NetApp to support their VMware workloads.”

“As organizations modernize infrastructure with VMware Cloud Foundation, they want to know the services they rely on will continue to work seamlessly and deliver the value they have come to expect,” added Paul Turner, VP of products, VCF division at Broadcom. “Having NetApp as a close collaborator helps mutual customers deploy innovative data and storage services on top of their private cloud platform.”

Earlier this week, NetApp reported a good first quarter, with sales up 8 percent to $1.54 billion, and a 66 percent increase in profits to $248 million.