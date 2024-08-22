Storage news ticker – August 22

Open source ETL provider Airbyte says its PyAirbyte Python library, introduced in late February, has helped more than 10,000 AI and data engineers sync over 6 billion records of data. Users have completed more than 221,000 PyAirbyte sync jobs, or over 10,000 syncs per week. PyAirbyte now boasts an average of 25,000 monthly downloads, according to metrics from the popular PyPi Python package repository.

…

Data migrator Cirrus has a MigrateOps feature in its Cirrus Data Cloud. This simplifies data mobility by automating the migration process. It says: “With storage integrations available for all leading storage arrays, hypervisor environments, and public clouds, it automates hundreds of manual steps in target storage preparation. This allows you to accelerate your migration and eliminate the risk of human errors, creating a fast, consistent, and secure process. … a one-click migration is at your fingertips. Whether you’re migrating to the cloud, moving onto a new hypervisor, or adopting a new hybrid cloud architecture, you can migrate, transform, and manage your block storage in a safe, consistent, trackable, scalable, and repeatable process with just a click.” Read a blog about MigrateOps here.

…

Data protector Commvault announced SHIFT 2024. It said this annual in-person and virtual event, combined with a 40-city roadshow, are the industry’s must-attend forums for CISOs, CIOs, data security, cloud, and data protection enthusiasts who want to learn about the latest developments, innovations, and partnerships in cyber resilience. SHIFT 2024 kicks off with an in-person event in London on October 8. On October 9-10, people from around the world can attend “exciting virtual simulcasts”, tailored to local time zones. To register for one of these simulcasts, click here. Following this initial launch, Commvault will embark on a global roadshow, with localized events in Australia, Canada, India, Italy, Spain, the United States, and beyond. To check out the roadshow schedule, click here.

…

MRAM developer Everspin Technologies announced a strategic award of $14.55 million over 2.5 years by the US government to develop a long-term plan to provide stable and continuous manufacturing services for aerospace and defense segments. Under the award, Everspin will provide a plan to mitigate risks to its MRAM manufacturing supply chain. Everspin’s MRAM manufacturing line in Chandler, Arizona, will continue to support both current and future Department of Defense strategic and commercial space system requirements.

…

Exascend has announced a 15.36 TB SAS interface SSD family in 2.5-inch format. The SA4 automotive SSD, S14 and SV4 industrial drives, and SE4 enterprise product all have a 240 GB to 15.36 TB capacity range, a 6 Gbps SATA interface and use 176-layer TLC NAND, except for the SV4, which relies on 112-layer TLC and has a restricted 480 GB to 3.84 TB capacity range.

…

Data orchestrator Hammerspace has hired Mike Riley as its Field CTO. He comes from a 6.5-year stint at Cohesity, where he was a senior principal engineer and Field CTO. Before that he spent a total of 18.5 years at NetApp culminating in a director of strategy and technology for worldwide sales. He writes on LinkedIn: “At Hammerspace my role as Field CTO centers on driving awareness in the value of a true global data platform. The Holy Grail for business: provide true unified access to all of their unstructured data assets regardless of where they’re stored. Unified access across multi-vendor & cloud environments to feed the growing need for AI, Data Analytics and Security. I don’t care where my data is stored but, when I want it, I want it as fast as humanly possible. When I’m not using it, I want it stored as economically as possible.”

…

Kingston announced the DC2000B, a PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD using 112-layer 3D TLC NAND and optimized for use as an internal boot drive in datacenter servers. It includes onboard hardware-based power loss protection (PLP) and an integrated aluminum heatsink. The DC2000B is available in 240, 480, and 960 GB capacities, has 0.4 drive writes per day endurance, and is backed by a limited five-year warranty and free technical support.

…

Reltio announced Reltio Integration for Collibra, a prebuilt integration with Collibra’s Data Intelligence Platform. It says that due to fragmented data sources and numerous transformations, data teams and consumers have long struggled to find, understand, and trust data assets. Collibra claims it has addressed these challenges, but without a native integration, Reltio customers often resort to costly, time-consuming custom integration projects that require ongoing maintenance. With the integration, customers can now find and consume data, we’re told by the company. Users also gain greater visibility of their data assets thanks to Collibra’s data lineage capabilities. The Reltio Integration for Collibra is designed for customers using Reltio Customer 360 Data Product and/or Reltio Multidomain MDM. It’s available through Reltio and is listed on the Collibra Marketplace, where Reltio is a Collibra Silver Technology Partner.

…

In other Reltio new, the company has announced James Redfern, former CFO at Payscale, as its chief financial oficer, responsible for overseeing global accounting, finance, tax, and IT. He succeeds Gordon Brooks, who is retiring.

…

Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson, citing TheElec, says: “Samsung will begin taping out HBM4 later this year, with products expected in early 2025. The new parts will be based on the 1c process. While Samsung appears to be targeting the Blackwell Ultra refresh as a point at which it could potentially gain meaningful traction at NVDA with its HBM products, we see this tapeout as particularly significant for Samsung as we believe the 1c process node represents an important transition given Samsung’s broader recent struggles with DRAM process and production (which we believe in part have impacted the company’s HBM efforts).”

…

Data warehouser Snowflake reported Q2 2024 revenues of $868.8 million, up 29 percent year-over-year and beating expectations, with a net loss of $316.8 million, worse than the year-ago net loss of $26.9 million. Sridhar Ramaswamy, CEO of Snowflake, said: ”Snowflake delivered another strong quarter, surpassing the high end of our Q2 product revenue guidance and, as a result, we’re raising our product revenue guidance for the year. Product revenue was up 30 percent year-over-year at $829 million, while remaining performance obligations were $5.2 billion, up 48 percent year-over-year.” The company has lifted its full-year product revenue forecast, thinking more customers will use its services as they adopt GenAI. William Blair analyst Jason Ader says Snowflake’s guidance suggests solid consumption for the rest of the year, somewhat offset by expected headwinds in the second half for Snowflake’s storage business (11 percent of revenue) from customer adoption of external Iceberg tables and lower cost storage options within Snowflake (i.e. tiered storage). Ramaswamy emphasized that new product delivery continues to be one of the highest priorities for Snowflake, with the goal of expanding the purview, relevance, and audience of the Snowflake platform beyond core data warehousing and business analysts.

…

Structured data lifecycle manager Syniti announced the promotion of Alyssa Sliney to SVP of EMEA Delivery. In her new role, Alyssa will be responsible for delivery quality, driving year-over-year revenue growth, employee engagement and meeting and exceeding customer expectations. She will also continue to lead Syniti’s overall governance practice.

…

TrendForce, courtesy of Storage Newsletter, published calendar Q2 2024 SSD supplier market shares by units and by exabytes:

We made a combined supplier units and exabytes chart to illustrate how Solidigm and Samsung sell a lot of capacity relative to their unit counts:

If we list supplier unit shares by supplier combinations then Western Digital and Kioxia, linked by their joint NAND manufacturing venture, lead:

WDC/Kioxia: 28 percent

Samsung: 26.4 percent

Sk hynix/Solidigm; 17.6 percent

Micron: 12.7 percent

Kingston: 7.7 percent

SSSTC: 1.5 percent

Others: 7.2 percent

Charting supplier exabyte shares by supplier combinations shows SK Hynix and subsidiary Solidigm in second place behind Samsung and ahead of WD/Kioxia by quite a margin:

Samsung: 31.1 percent

Sk hynix/Solidigm; 26.2 percent

WDC/Kioxia: 20.7 percent

Micron: 13.0 percent

Kingston: 3.7 percent

SSSTC: 0.6 percent

Others: 4.6 percent

Solidigm’s early jump into QLC has really paid off in exabytes shipped.

…

Tom’s Hardware reports Western Digital released an 8 TB version of its Black SN850P NVMe SSD licensed for the PlayStation 5 console, doubling the previous 4 TB max capacity of the PS5 Black SSD for the PS5. The 8 TB product price of $999.99 is almost 3x the $349.99 4 TB version price. The extra 4 TB costs a heck of a lot more at $650 compared to $349.99 for the first 4 TB.