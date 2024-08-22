Storj and CUDOS partner to ease access to high-end AI compute

Decentralized storage network Storj says it has “made access to AI compute a bit easier” by partnering with CUDOS.

CUDOS is a DePIN (decentralized physical infrastructure network) compute network for AI and Web3 applications and workloads. It has access to hard-to-get H100 chips and the latest liquid-cooled H200 chips from Nvidia, which support AI workloads.

The alliance brings multi-petabyte capacity to joint customers, using Storj’s S3-compatible storage solutions within the CUDOS network, which combines cloud and blockchain technology.

Cudo, the parent company of CUDOS, is a cloud partner of Nvidia and is now working with Valdi, a recently acquired division of Storj, to bring high-end compute solutions to market.

Storj, with its decentralized storage, lets customers use underutilized storage capacity in datacenters across more than 100 countries, while Valdi allows customers to use available GPU compute cycles in datacenters worldwide.

Storj’s distributed platform promises enhanced security through client-side encryption and data sharding, we’re told. Files are encrypted, split into fragments, and distributed globally across tens of thousands of storage nodes in over 100 countries. This “delivers privacy, durability, availability, security, and superior edge performance,” Storj maintains, promising to keep data safe from unauthorized access and data loss.

Matt Hawkins

CUDOS provides computational power to enterprises to support large language models (LLMs), image and video recognition, and speech synthesis. By integrating Storj’s storage and Valdi’s compute capabilities, CUDOS says it is “enhancing” its offering for businesses and developers needing “scalable, secure, and cost-effective” compute and storage services.

“Partnering with Storj allows us to offer an unparalleled blend of compute and storage capabilities, enhancing our ability to deliver high-performance AI applications to the most demanding enterprise organizations,” said Matt Hawkins, CEO of CUDOS.

Ben Golub

Ben Golub, CEO at Storj, added: “Our distributed storage solutions ideally complement CUDOS’s compute infrastructure. Together, we’re creating a powerful platform that sets a new standard for scalable services, that are a cost-effective and high-performance alternative to hyperscalers like Amazon.”

Bootnote

Decentralized storage provider Cubbit aims to add decentralized compute as well.