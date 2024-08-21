VergeIO adopts HashiCorp tool to set up virtualized datacenter infrastructure faster

VergeIO has launched an open source infrastructure-as-code (IaC) software tool, Terraform Provider, allowing customers to set up its virtual datacenter infrastructure without getting deep into the weeds of code writing.

Terraform is a HashiCorp IaC tool that codifies cloud APIs into declarative configuration files. It can be used to automate IT infrastructure provisioning of servers, databases, firewall policies and other IT resources. VergeIO provides virtualized data centers with its VergeOS being a single hyper-converged software platform integrating hypervisor, storage, and networking components, replacing the traditional IT stack, and designed to run on commodity hardware.

Jason Yaeger, VergeIO SVP of Engineering, said in a statement: “Our Terraform Provider reflects VergeIO’s vision of a simpler, more accessible IT future. By bringing VergeOS together with Terraform, we are improving the experience for our current users and lowering the barrier to entry for new customers, making it easier than ever to adopt and benefit from our technology.”

Jason Yeager.

Terraform Provider consists of a high-level declarative configuration language which is used to define and provision data center infrastructure, automating infrastructure deployment and management. It is open source, cloud-agnostic, and its use helps ensure infrastructure consistency, reduces errors, and simplifies workflows. VergeIO says users can now implement its virtualized data centers without needing direct access to VergeIO’s internal code base, making deploying and managing the VergeIO infrastructure easier.

VergeIO states that its Terraform Provider currently supports a range of infrastructure resources, including virtual machines, drives, networks, and users, as well as data sources for clusters, groups, and more. It aims to continually enhance and expand the provider’s capabilities.

The provider supports incorporating VergeIO resources into Terraform workflows, enabling users to continue using familiar tools and services. Integrating VergeOS with Terraform allows customers to track changes to their infrastructure over time.

However, don’t be misled into thinking you no longer need to code VergeIO infrastructure. You still do, albeit at a higher level. Here is an example of Terraform being used to set up and populate an AWS S3 bucket:

And here’s a VergeIO example of adding a NIC to a Virtual Machine:

Customers can view the Terraform Provider code, submit update requests, and contribute to the provider through GitHub. Approved pull requests and tagged new versions will be automatically pushed to the Terraform Registry, ensuring that users can always access the latest features and updates.

For more details, read the VergeIO Terraform Provider documentation and inspect its GitHub repository. Download Terraform here.