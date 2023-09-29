HPE establishes GreenLake-focused business unit

CEO Antonio Neri is making exec changes at HPE, establishing a Hybrid Cloud business unit containing all GreenLake activities.

GreenLake is HPE’s IT products subscription service providing a public cloud-like experience for customers but on premises. The company says it has 27,000 GreenLake customers with 3.4 million connected devices. It is part of HPE’s view that business IT is becoming edge-centric, cloud-enabled, and data-driven. A hybrid cloud is an IT environment spanning the edge, datacenters, and the public cloud.

Fidelma Russo

Neri says: “We are creating a new Hybrid Cloud business unit, to be led by EVP and Chief Technology Officer Fidelma Russo. This business will bring together the HPE GreenLake platform with the technologies and services of HPE Storage, HPE GreenLake Cloud Services Solutions and the current Office of the CTO organization.”

Russo joined HPE as CTO on September 2021 from a role as SVP and GM of VMware’s cloud business unit. Her job was to lead HPE’s technology roadmap and manage GreenLake’s design and development, which she did, leading the team that created the current GreenLake platform.

Tom Black

Russo has been so successful at this that she now runs the whole GreenLake shebang, with Storage and Cloud Services thrown in. Neri says the aim is to ”deliver one portfolio of storage, software, data, and cloud services on the HPE GreenLake platform.”

Tom Black, who has run HPE Storage since 2020, becomes the leader of a new Private Cloud team within Russo’s operation and reports to her. He oversaw the Alletra introduction unifying HPE’s Primera and Nimble storage products.

Vishal Lall, GM for Software and GreenLake Cloud Solutions since 2021, with an 11-year stint at HPE, is leaving the company. Russo is taking over his responsibilities. Neri said Lall has made numerous contributions and has had a significant impact in driving the momentum and market opportunity in front of the company.

Vishal Lall and Predeep Kumar

Services SVP and GM head Pradeep Kumar, a 27-year HPE vet, is retiring, with Neri saying he “has been a remarkable leader.” HPE “will now put the key operational activities for all of our products and services under one leader.” That’s Mark Bakker, who will run a global operations organization composed of HPE Services, Supply Chain, and Quote-to-Cash.

Russo emerges from this reshuffle on top of GreenLake with storage exec Tom Black getting the reins to Private Cloud within her organization, and leaving a hole in storage to be filled.