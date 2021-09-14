Fidelma Russo is HPE’s new CTO

Ah, that’s why she left VMware — Fidelma Russo has joined HPE to become its new CTO.

Meet HPE’s latest CTO and GreenLake development driver: Fidelma Russo.

She will lead the innovation agenda and technology roadmap for HPE and manage the design and development of the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform. HPE President and CEO Antonio Nero has recently imposed his will on GreenLake progress and development with Kumar Sreekanti, HPE’s then CTO, SVP and head of software, retiring.

Neri said: “We are excited for Fidelma to join the HPE team in this important role. Fidelma brings deep expertise in cloud services, software, and infrastructure built on an extensive career in technology. Her diverse experience makes her distinctively suited to drive innovation as we accelerate our transformation and bring differentiated solutions to the market.”

Russo herself said: “I am thrilled to be joining Hewlett Packard Enterprise, a company with a deep heritage of innovation that is now at another transformational moment in the industry. I look forward to working with our leadership, engineers, developers, customers, and partners as we focus on delivering solutions that provide a unified as a service experience, from edge to cloud.”

HPE’s statement says Russo most recently served as SVP and GM of the Cloud Services business unit at VMware. It does not refer to any supposed brief term as VMware’s CTO. We have asked VMware about this and VMware refused to deny or confirm that possibility.

Russo’s departure from VMware is not exactly a vote of confidence in its future. She’ll be expected to get GreenLake software development accelerated at HPE.