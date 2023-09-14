Quantum provides plenty of solace to those seeking cheaper cold data

Nasdaq-listed Quantum Corporation has released pre-configured data bundles to make it easier to purchase and deploy the company’s ActiveScale Cold Storage, the Amazon S3-like object storage system.

The ActiveScale offering claims to reduce cold storage costs by up to 60 percent through making it easier for organisations to dynamically move cold data across their own on-premises cloud infrastructure, rather than storing it in the public clouds run by the likes of AWS and Microsoft Azure.

Customers can build their own cloud storage system to control costs while ensuring “fast, easy access” to their data, said Quantum, for compliance, analysis, and business insight requirements. The data can be held in their own datacenter, colocation facility or at edge locations.

“We’re using Quantum ActiveScale to build Amidata Secure Cloud Storage, which delivers highly scalable, available, and affordable storage for organisations,” said Rocco Scaturchio, director of sales and marketing at Amidata, a managed service provider based in Australia. “The new bundles offering enables organizations to tap into cloud storage benefits even if they lack internal cloud expertise.”

ActiveScale Cold Storage is available in pre-configured bundles complete with all the components customers need to deploy it. The bundles are available in four standard capacity sizes – small, medium, large and extra large – that range from 10 petabytes up to 100 petabytes in data capacity size.

ActiveScale combines the required object store software with hyperscale tape technology to provide “massively scalable, highly durable, and extremely low-cost storage for archiving cold data,” said Quantum. If organizations don’t have the internal skills to manage tape systems, they can use a managed service provider to run the system for them. The public cloud hyperscalers themselves use tape systems to hold customer data, as it is a cheap medium delivering bumper data density.

Jochen Kraus, managing director at German managed service provider MR Datentechnik, said: “ActiveScale provides the reliable, highly scalable, S3-compatible object storage we needed for building our new storage service. We have a very flexible platform for meeting a broad spectrum of customer needs.”

“Quantum’s end-to-end platform empowers customers to address their unstructured data needs across the entire data lifecycle and create flexible, hybrid cloud workflows that are designed for their unique needs and goals,” added Brian Pawlowski, chief development officer at Quantum.