Acronis aims cloud data services solution at smaller MSPs

Cloud data management vendor Acronis has released its Acronis Advanced Automation solution, with the idea of making it easier for small- to mid-sized managed service providers (MSPs) to generate more backup, disaster recovery and security services revenue from their customers.

Acronis says Advanced Automation is aimed at helping MSPs transition from simple break-fix services to cloud-centric, subscription-based services, but which require a streamlined approach to often complicated billing and contract management.

With the system, the storage company is promising “error-free” invoices and billing, offering an integrated service desk, automated time tracking, and support for subscription-based services.

With centralized control and management of services, and automated, consumption-based billing, Acronis says it is allowing MSPs to gain full visibility of their contracts, deliveries, tickets, and work items – “maximizing revenue and improving client trust.”

“New use cases for native automation solutions continue to emerge in the IT industry, and Acronis offers a product that allows MSPs around the world to automate their operations and make better, data-driven decisions,” said Patrick Pulvermueller, CEO at Acronis. “Whether emerging as a startup or evolving to maturity, Acronis Advanced Automation helps service providers control and grow their managed service business.”

Acronis Advanced Automation is available for existing Acronis MSP partners, and is also aimed at those MSPs just starting out in the cloud data management space.