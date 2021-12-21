Cohesity files for IPO

As it trailed in a Bloomberg interview on 21 December, data protector and manager Cohesity has filed for its IPO.

A Cohesity statement declares: “It has submitted a confidential draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.” (SEC)

It goes on to say that “the number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.”

That is all Cohesity’s announcement said. When it takes place; expected by us in the first half of 2022, It will be the first storage IPO for many months, with Backblaze, a very much smaller company, paving the way in November. The SEC filing will, assuming a successful review, reveal details of Cohesity’s financial performance over the past few quarters. It will make interesting reading.