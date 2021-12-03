Storage news ticker – December 3

…

An AWS blog contains a great summary of re:Invent 2021 announcements.

Amazon DevOps Guru for RDS helps developers using Amazon Aurora databases to detect, diagnose, and resolve database performance issues fast and at scale. AWS says devs will have enough information to determine the exact cause for a database performance issue. This will save them potentially many hours of work diagnosing and fixing performance-related database issues.

Amazon Kinesis Data Streams is an on-demand, capacity mode for streaming data, a fully-managed, serverless service for real-time processing of streamed data at a massive scale. AWS states “Shards are the way to define capacity in Kinesis Data Streams. Each shard can ingest 1MB/sec and 1,000 records/sec and egress up to 2MB/sec. You can add or remove shards of the stream using Kinesis Data Streams APIs to adjust the stream capacity according to the throughput needs of their workloads.” This ensures that producer and consumer applications don’t experience any throttling.

AWS Redshift Serverless is in public preview and enables customers to just load their structured and semi-structured data across data warehouses, operational databases, and data lakes and start querying it with Redshift without having to set up and manage Redshift server clusters. The software automatically provisions and scales the right compute resources for the job. Customers pay for the time in seconds when their data warehouse is in use, but not when it is idle.

AWS has added S3 Event Notifications. These are sent to a defined destination when changes are made to an S3 bucket. Amazon states this makes it “easier for developers to build applications that react quickly and efficiently to changes in S3 objects. Moreover, developers no longer need to make additional copies of objects or write specialised, single-purpose code to process events.”

AWS announced two new storage-optimised EC2 instances using the Graviton2 Arm-powered processors. It said “Both instances offer up to 30TB of NVMe storage using AWS Nitro SSD devices … custom-built by AWS … [The] Nitro SSDs reduce I/O latency by up to 60 per cent and also reduce latency variability by up to 75 per cent when compared to the third generation of storage-optimised instances. As a result you get faster and more predictable performance for your I/O-intensive EC2 workloads.”

There are Im4gn instances for applications that require large amounts of dense SSD storage and high compute performance, but are not especially memory-intensive. The s4gen instances are for for applications that do large amounts of random I/O to large amounts of SSD storage. This includes shared file systems, stream processing, social media monitoring, and streaming platforms. Details are available here.

We hear that Delphix CFO Steward Grierson is leaving after a six-year, nine-month run to join a publicly quoted company. Previously he was at ArcSight and then Coraid. A statement from Delphix CEO and founder Jedidiah Yueh read: “After a successful career at Delphix, Stewart Grierson has made a planned transition to join another company. We have an open search for a CFO, and our VP of Finance, Steve Carbone, will serve as interim CFO. We have a large market opportunity and our mission remains the same: to help businesses radically accelerate application innovation with our secure DevOps Data Platform.”

NetApp TV sure has a lot of content:

NetApp TV landing page.

The newsreel stuff seems to be two-minute short items, headlines sentences only. Others are longer — “Test drive next generation AI infrastructure to accelerate time to insight” is a 47-minute video. Take a look and see what you think.

