Object First’s business is scaling up

Object First, the Veeam-specific object-based backup appliance startup, says it registered 389 percent bookings growth in 2024 along with a 374 percent increase in transacting partners.

The company was started up in 2022 by Veeam founders Ratmir Timashev and Andrei Baronov. to provide an S3-based Ootbi backup appliance, launched in February 2023, offering immutable object storage in a 4-way clustered and non-deduplicating appliance. There are now three node raw capacity points: 64TB, 128TB and 192TB, with an NVMe SSD landing zone and disk drives for actual retention. It also offers on-prem to public cloud data copies. The company has been growing sales fast, and recruiting staff and worldwide channel partners.

David Bennett

CEO David Bennett stated: “Organizations worldwide are increasingly prioritising secure, easy-to-use and powerful data protection solutions, and our Ootbi appliances continue to set the standard for true immutability and simplicity. With the momentum we’ve built this year, we’re well positioned for even greater achievements in 2025.”

It issues growth statistics primarily in terms of bookings and transacting partner count percentages and secondly in customer numbers.

Object First said 2024 bookings grew 389 percent over 2023, “including over triple-digit growth in six-figure and above deals,” and said the partner count increased 262 percent. It said its global customer base increased by 374 percent year-over-year in 2024 compared to 2023, although no numbers were provided.

We have kept a tally of its publicly declared quarterly percentage growth statistics and the numbers show a decline as you would expect from a standing start with small actual sales, and numbers of partners and customers to begin with:

Object First’s discussed bookings, partner and customer numbers percentage growth rates in 2024

Nevertheless less there has been an increase in the percentage partner growth rate from Q3 of 2024 to Q4, reflecting Object First’s emphasis on growing its partner base. It said T-note became Object First’s first Platinum Partner in LATAM and there was “significant partner expansion in EMEA, where the number of transacting partners nearly quadrupled.” New partnerships included Axians and DMS in the UK, Insight in France, ContecNow and Seidor Soluciones Globales in Spain, and German partner Erik Sterck. In the USA, Object First strengthened its presence in Southern California through its collaboration with GST, serving state, local, and healthcare organisations.

The company has not revealed actual customer or partner numbers. It did say it had 57 appliance deployments in Q1 2024 but has not disclosed deployment numbers since then.

During 2024 it hired 104 employees across 12 countries and opened an office in Barcelona. Object First notes that Veeam’s latest 12.x releases opens the door to backup storage capacities beyond 3PB, as Ootbi clusters can now be used as multiple extents in the Veeam SOBR (Scale-Out Backup Repository).

