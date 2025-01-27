Commvault latest to cut deal with Crowdstrike for cyber resilience

Commvault has joined other data protection suppliers by integrating CrowdStrike’s malware-detecting Falcon XDR into its Commvault Cloud to better detect and respond to cyber threats against its customers.

Commvault Cloud, previously called Metallic, is a SaaS backup service protecting hybrid environments against data loss. Its own backup stores are protected against cyberattacks with a ThreatScan facility, which inspects the backup data for signs of malware access and compromise. CrowdStrike provides a Falcon XDR (Extended Detection and Response) service that checks customer endpoints and networks data for IOCs (indicators of compromise), using AI techniques to look for real-time evidence of malware attacks in access behavioral data and system telemetry.

A CrowdStrike alert can be used by Commvault Cloud to trigger a ThreatScan check for affected data, and restore compromised data to a known good state using its backups.

Alan Atkinson

Alan Atkinson, Commvault’s Chief Partner Officer, stated: “By partnering with CrowdStrike, we are combining our deep expertise in cyber resilience with their advanced threat detection capabilities, empowering our joint customers with faster response times and a stronger cyber resilience posture.”

Atkinson said: “The average organization has seen eight cyber incidents in the last year, four of which are considered major.¹”

Commvault says this CrowdStrike deal provides proactive threat detection, before any ransomware message, allowing businesses to identify threats earlier, respond faster, and mitigate attacks effectively. They can clear out infected data and potentially prevent a ransomware attack. If customers have separate security and IT operations teams, the partnership can enable a unifying workflow for more efficient attack responsiveness, helping to maintain business uptime.

Dell, Cohesity-Veritas, and Rubrik have all partnered with CrowdStrike to achieve the same level of malware protection for their customers.

The partnership provides another defense against malware attacks for Commvault Cloud customers alongside its ThreatWise detection facility, which deploys honeypots as attractive malware targets, luring them in for recognition and response.

CrowdStrike is a popular malware threat detection supplier, claiming that 300 of the Fortune 500 companies use its services. We expect other data protection and cyber-resilience suppliers will strike partnership deals with CrowdStrike during 2025.

Bootnote

1According to DeMattia, A., & Gruber, D. (2024). Trends in CR/DR Plans: Contrast and Convergence – Final Survey Results [Unpublished data]. TechTarget, Inc.