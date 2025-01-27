Hammerspace gets WEKA’s ex-CRO as its sales boss

Data orchestrator Hammerspace has orchestrated its first Chief Revenue Officer, Jeff Giannetti, who abruptly left the CRO spot at WEKA last month.

David Flynn

Hammerspace sells Global Data Platform software based on parallel NFS and uses it to orchestrate files and objects stored on other suppliers’ filers and object stores with the ability to support NVIDIA’s GPU Direct and ship file data fast to GPUs. WEKA has developed its own fast access file system software for high-performance computing, AI processing by GPUs, also supporting GPU Direct, and enterprise high-speed file access. WEKA’s President and CFO left at the same time as Gianetti.

David Flynn, Hammerspace founder and CEO stated: “The days of data silos are behind us. Organizations worldwide are unifying their unstructured data through orchestration, empowering AI, driving GPU performance and unlocking unparalleled efficiency. Jeff will be instrumental in building a high-performing global team of sales leaders to help organizations harness the full potential of their data.”

Chris Bowen has been SVP Sales at Hammerspace since August 2021, with Jim Choumas filling the VP Channel Sales role since the same date. Giannetti is a heavyweight hire, having been CRO at Cleversafe (acquired by IBM) and Deep Instinct and holding several leadership positions at Sun Microsystems, Veeam, Digital Ocean and Forcepoint. He worked in NetApp’s sales organization for more than a decade, where the company grew from $700 million in revenues to over $6 billion during his tenure.

Jeff Giannetti

The company says Giannetti will “drive the expansion of the company’s rapid growth in global demand” and “lead the global sales team to accelerate revenue growth through new customer acquisition and use case expansion within existing customers.”

Giannetti said: “AI is trending to be the biggest technical development in our lifetime, but the challenge for organizations is creating a data infrastructure that can provide high-performance access to unstructured data anywhere. Hammerspace solves these challenges using a standards-based approach, at a massive scale, while providing orchestration and global namespace capabilities that are wholly unique. I’m thrilled to be a part of Hammerspace, a world-class team enabling organizations to experience the full value of their investments in their AI infrastructure and ecosystem.”