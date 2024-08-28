ExaGrid shines up systems, gets Metallic

Backup target system supplier ExaGrid now supports Commvault’s Metallic backup software.

ExaGrid supplies deduplicating backup appliances that have a direct-to-disk landing zone with post-ingress deduplication to a virtually air-gapped, non-network-facing tier of disk storage for long-term retention, with a Retention Time-Lock option. The landing zone provides fast backup ingest, quick restores, and instant VM recoveries. ExaGrid includes Commvault as a supported backup vendor and has done for nearly 15 years. Commvault’s Metallic is a SaaS backup application and it leads the cloud-native data protection market according to a GigaOm Sonar report. ExaGrid is providing support to Metallic users who want to back up data on-premises.

Bill Andrews, ExaGrid’s president and CEO, said in a statement: “ExaGrid has been a target for Commvault software for nearly 15 years. We are excited to offer even more value to Commvault users by expanding our support to Metallic as well.”

Incoming Metallic backup data can be deduplicated and compressed with an up to 5:1 data reduction ratio. ExaGrid applies its own deduplication on top of that and can achieve an up to 15:1 total data reduction ratio, three times more than Commvault alone. This increases the effective capacity of the ExaGrid system, lowering its cost/TB.

For flexibility, ExaGrid supports Commvault Metallic with dedupe on or off, compression on or off, and any combination of these options.

ExaGrid supports many other backup source systems, and protocols:

Acronis

Arcserve

Bacula

BridgeHead Healthcare Data Management

Dell EMC Networker

HPE Zerto

HYCU

IBM Spectrum Protect, IBMi/LaserVault

MicroFocus

Veeam Backup & Replication

Veeam backup to S3 object storage

Veritas BackupExec, NetBackup (NetBackup Accelerator, OST Integration, integration with NetBackup media server hardware, AIR (Auto Image Replication), GRT (granular level restore), optimized deduplication, and instant recovery)

ExaGrid also accepts backup data directly from applications such as IBM, IDERA, Microsoft SQL, Oracle (Dump and RMAN dump), and Redgate. It can be a target system for Linux/UNIX Direct Tar. Check out more source data sender details here.

Metallic supports a variety of other on-premises backup storage target systems, such as Dell PowerProtect and HPE StoreOnce plus on-premise S3 object storage systems like Cloudian HyperStore and Dell ECS and others.