Storage news ticker – August 27

The Acronis Threat Research Unit is sharing new insights regarding a misconfiguration in Microsoft Exchange Online settings that could result in email spoofing. Users who have a hybrid configuration of on-premises Exchange and Exchange Online that communicate via connectors, as well as those who use a third-party email security solution, could be vulnerable to misconfiguration exploitation. The details are as follows: In July 2023, Microsoft announced changes to its Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting and Conformance (DMARC) policy. If a tenant recipient’s domain points to a third-party email security solution that sits in front of Microsoft 365, then Honor DMARC will not be applied. Honor DMARC will be applied if enhanced filtering for connectors is enabled. However, if it is misconfigured, Honor DMARC will be ignored. You can find the full report here.

…

Steven Campbell

Ceramic-based archive storage startup Cerabyte has hired Steven Campbell, a former CTO with Hitachi Global Storage Technology (HGST) and Western Digital, as its CTO. He will define the company’s technical vision, integrating evolving customer needs to execute a leadership roadmap. Cerabyte says that throughout his career, Campbell’s contributions have been pivotal in shaping data storage technology – including implementing shingled magnetic recording (SMR) and driving the development and launch of the first helium-filled hard drive. In addition to HGST and Western Digital, Steve was previously CEO of Singapore-listed Magnecomp International, Thai-listed Magnecomp Precision Technology, and InnoTek.

…

Object storage supplier Cloudian has won Fastweb – one of Italy’s main telecommunications operators with 3.3 million wireline and 3.6 million mobile customers – as a customer. Fastweb’s Cloudian deployment includes 3.4PB of capacity in two datacenters. Cloudian CMO Jon Toor tells us: “Telcos continue to be a major market for us worldwide. Cloudian’s first customer, way back when, was a telco in Japan, so it makes sense.”

…

Backup and data management supplier Cohesity has recorded 26 percent revenue growth for its latest fiscal year, according to CEO Sanjay Poonen talking to Bloomberg.

…

IT and security data engine startup Cribl has raised $319 million in a Series E round, bringing its total capital raised to over $600 million and increasing its valuation by 40 percent to $3.5 billion. The funding round is led by new investor Google Ventures, with participation from GIC, Capital G, IVP, and CRV. This is one of Google Ventures’ largest investments to date and marks the first by general partner Michael McBride, who will also join Cribl’s board of directors where he will work closely with CEO Clint Sharp to help steer the business toward IPO. Cribl has doubled its annual recurring revenue (ARR) year-over-year and had over 140 percent net dollar retention (NDR) growth over the past 12 months.

Cribl has seen triple-digit customer growth for five straight years and a quarter of Fortune 500 companies are Cribl customers. Last year, Cribl surpassed $100 million in ARR, becoming the fourth-fastest infrastructure company to reach centaur status, following Wiz (1.5 years), HashiCorp (three years), and Snowflake (3.5 years). Recently, Cribl appeared on the Forbes Cloud 100 list (second consecutive year), Fortune Cyber60, Inc. 5000’s Fastest Growing Private Companies, CRN Security 100, and more. With more than 700 employees worldwide, Cribl is actively broadening its business footprint, with a presence in the US, Europe, and Australia.

…

Joseph George

Supercomputer and enterprise storage supplier DDN says Joseph George has joined the DDN team as field CTO and VP for Strategic Alliances. He was previously VP for strategic alliances at HPE, and with Cray until September 2018.

…

Dell says its PowerScale OneFS v9.9 OS adds support for 61TB QLC SSDs and 200 GbE networking support for both front-end and back-end fabrics. The front-end fabric provides 200GbE connectivity between clients and the PowerScale cluster enables seamless ingestion of massive datasets, ensuring your GPUs never go hungry for information. Back-end fabric 200 GbE interconnects between storage nodes, meaning the PowerScale cluster itself becomes a high-speed data highway, ensuring rapid communication and efficient data distribution. Support will initially be for the Nvidia CX-6 VPI 200 GbE network card.

Dell says the AI market is rapidly evolving, and the infrastructure supporting it must evolve as well. 200 GbE Ethernet is proving to be a critical technology for enabling the next generation of AI applications. Its speed, scalability, and low latency make it the perfect match for the demanding requirements of AI workloads. It may well support 400 GbE and 800 GbE speeds in the future.

…

Gartner gurus have predicted that 75 percent of enterprises will prioritize SaaS app backup as a critical requirement by 2028, compared to 15 percent in 2024, due to the increasing risk of IT outages. Worldwide end-user SaaS spending is projected to grow by 20 percent, totaling $247.2 billion in 2024 and forecast to reach nearly $300 billion in 2025. Michael Hoeck, senior director analyst at Gartner, said: “Given the vulnerability of SaaS data to errors, cyber attacks, and vendor mishaps, robust backup solutions are indispensable. Integrating backup as a service (BaaS) is essential for safeguarding cloud workloads and maintaining operational continuity.”

The SaaS application backup market is rapidly growing, initially led by specialized startups, but now also includes established enterprise backup and recovery software solutions companies. Users should use third-party SaaS backup solutions to complement the native capabilities of SaaS vendors. By 2028, 75 percent of large organizations will adopt BaaS alongside on-premises tools to back up cloud and on-premises workloads. Gartner clients can read more in “Top Trends in Enterprise Backup and Recovery for 2024.“

…

On-prem and SaaS backup supplier HYCU now supports Microsoft’s Azure AD replacement Entra ID within its R-Cloud platform. This latest SaaS integration brings the total number of HYCU supported applications and cloud services to more than 80. HYCU says Entra ID is the cornerstone of identity management for millions of organizations worldwide. With over 610 million monthly active users as of 2023 – including approximately 400 million from Microsoft tenants and 210 million from non-Microsoft workloads. HYCU for Microsoft Entra ID is available immediately in the HYCU Marketplace.

R-Cloud’s Entra ID support includes:

One-click restore of configurations, from individual items to the entire Microsoft Entra ID tenant ;

Autopilot backups with “backup assurance,” providing 24/7 protection with complete logging and notifications;

Ransomware-proof copies stored in customer-controlled, immutable cloud storage;

Instant visualization of the entire data estate, exposing unprotected applications and third-party risks;

Unified protection and recovery across Microsoft Entra ID and Okta (Workforce Identity Cloud and Customer Identity Cloud) along with AWS IAM;

Additional protection and restore of Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), Amazon Route 53, AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF), AWS Parameter Store, Amazon Key Management Services (KMS).

…

Cloud file services supplier Nasuni has announced rapid growth in the media and advertising industry, claiming a 121 percent increase in data under management over the last 24 months. Leading media companies are actively looking to implement GenAI into production processes such as 9Rooftops Marketing, Centaur Media, TBWA, Omnicom, and Crain Communications.

…

Data protector N2WS has named Jay Iparraguirre as global VP of sales and Nir Veledniger as head of customer success. These appointments come on the heels of hiring Alon Maimoni as CRO in March 2024. N2WS’s statement refers to its transformation to maximize the value of the N2WS platform and drive revenue growth by reshaping the company’s customer success, go-to-market strategy, and channel business. Iparraguirre will help move the company’s sales strategy from a reactive to a proactive approach, with an increased emphasis on outbound sales and channel partnerships. As head of customer success, Veledniger will focus on implementing robust onboarding processes and educational initiatives to ensure customers maximize product value.

From left, Alon Maimoni, Jay Iparraguirre, and Nir Veledniger

…

GPU supplier Nvidia announced its NIM Agent Blueprints catalog of pretrained, customizable AI workflows. NIM Agent Blueprints provide a jump-start for developers creating AI applications that use one or more AI agents. They include sample applications built with Nvidia NeMo, Nvidia NIM and partner microservices, reference code, customization documentation, and a Helm chart for deployment. The first NIM Agent Blueprints now available include a digital human workflow for customer service, a generative virtual screening workflow for computer-aided drug discovery, and a multimodal PDF data extraction workflow for enterprise retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) that can use vast quantities of business data for more accurate responses. NIM Agent Blueprints are free for developers to experience and download and can be deployed in production with the Nvidia AI Enterprise software platform.

…

Korea’s Chosun Daily reports that SK hynix is gradually increasing wafer input at its M15 production line in Cheongju, with the goal of boosting monthly wafer output by approximately ten percent early next year. Subsidiary Solidigm, facing strong SSD demand, turned a profit in the second quarter and plans to increase production by around five percent starting early next year. Solidigm leads the market with its 60TB QLC enterprise SSDs. SK hynix plans to release 128TB SSDs in early 2025.

…

Virtualized datacenter supplier VergeIO closed one of its most successful quarters ever with record sales, a full pipeline, partner wins, and an expanding presence in Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It set a record for new customers that was 50 percent higher than any prior quarter, and twice what were closed in the first quarter – due in no small part to organizations seeking alternatives to VMware. Sales were also four times the second quarter of 2023. The biz saw a fivefold increase in its sales pipeline including double-digit large enterprise prospects, and incoming interest from more than 6,000 potential new customers. Ten new reseller partners signed on during the quarter, and 80 percent of enrolled partners brought in new business opportunities. Outside the US, VergeIO now boasts active resellers in Canada, England, and elsewhere in Europe, Asia, and South America. New customers have signed on from Liechtenstein, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, England, and Canada.

…

Western Digital’s PCIe 5.0 DC SN861 enterprise SSD uses a controller from South Korean company Fadu, according to an Anand Tech teardown.

…

Western Digital is investing ฿23.5 billion ($693 million) to expand its HDD manufacturing capacity in Thailand. It is likely to generate an additional ฿200 billion ($5.897 billion) per year in exports. WD’s disk drive ASP is $163 so the export uplift implies the manufacturer is building an extra 36.18 million HDDs a year. In its latest quarter, WD manufactured 12.1 million drives – meaning 36 million a year. The Thailand investment will thus increase its HDD manufacturing capacity by ten percent.