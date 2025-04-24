Veeam shows off AI data tools at San Diego summit

Veeam announced data resilience, cybersecurity, and AI integration updates and initiatives at the VeeamON 2025 conference in San Diego, April 21-23. The company, now the largest data protection vendor by market share, is growing its enterprise, AI, and SaaS capabilities to better compete with Cohesity/Veritas, Commvault, and Rubrik in the enterprise data protection and cyber resilience market.

Anand Eswaran

CEO Anand Eswaran stated: “Data resilience is critical to survival – and most companies are operating in the dark. The new Veeam DRMM (Data Resilience Maturity Model) is more than just a model; it’s a wake-up call that equips leaders with the tools and insights necessary to transform wishful thinking into actionable, radical resilience, enabling them to start protecting their data with the same urgency as they protect their revenue, employees, customers, and brand.”

The main announcements were:

CrowdStrike Falcon Extensions and Integrations: Veeam partnered with CrowdStrike to introduce two new extensions and integrations, combining Veeam’s backup insights with CrowdStrike Falcon’s threat intelligence. This collaboration aims to provide centralized visibility of critical data and advanced threat detection, enhancing cybersecurity for clients.

Ransomware Trends Report: Veeam released the “From Risk to Resilience: Veeam 2025 Ransomware Trends and Proactive Strategies” report, highlighting that 70 percent of organizations remain vulnerable to cyberattacks despite improved defenses. The report noted that only 10 percent of attacked organizations recovered more than 90 percent of their data, emphasizing the need for robust data resilience strategies.

Data Resilience Maturity Model (DRMM): In collaboration with McKinsey, Veeam launched the industry’s first DRMM, addressing the gap where 30 percent of CIOs overestimate their organization’s data resilience, while fewer than 10 percent are adequately prepared. Veeam says this framework helps organizations align people, processes, and technology to minimize risk and enhance resilience.

AI Integration with Anthropic’s MCP: Veeam unveiled new capabilities enabling AI systems to securely access and utilize data stored in Veeam repositories, powered by Anthropic’s Model Context Protocol (MCP). This integration positions Veeam as a bridge between its protected data and enterprise AI tools, aiming to unlock the potential RAG value of backup data for AI-based applications.

Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft Entra ID: Veeam introduced a new SaaS offering to simplify the protection of Microsoft Entra ID users, groups, and application registrations. This enterprise-ready service offers backup and restore capabilities with unlimited storage and a unified UI for streamlined management. Veeam says Entra ID is facing over 600 million attacks on a daily basis.

Inaugural ESG Report: Coinciding with Earth Day, Veeam released its first Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, detailing efforts like preventing 3,402 pounds of e-waste and contributing 2,793 volunteer hours.

Veeam CDP for Windows and Linux: Veeam announced Continuous Data Protection (CDP) for Windows and Linux, enabling data protection every few seconds. This feature enhances data portability and is expected to significantly impact the industry, with a competitive thrust against HPE’s Zerto offering.

Sneak Peek at Veeam v13: Veeam provided a preview of v13 of its software, which features a fully Linux-based backup server and web UI.

Partner Awards and Integrations: Veeam recognized its 2024 Veeam Impact Partner (VIP) Awards winners and announced deeper integrations with partners like Scale Computing, with support for the Scale Computing Platform expected in Q4 2025. Live demos were featured at the event.

Regarding the Anthropic MCP initiative, Veeam CTO Niraj Tolia said: “We’re not just backing up data anymore – we’re opening it up for intelligence. By supporting the Model Context Protocol, customers can now safely connect Veeam-protected data to the AI tools of their choice. Whether it’s internal copilots, vector databases, or LLMs, Veeam ensures data is AI-ready, portable, and protected.”

Veeam and Scality unveiled their Scality ARTESCA + Veeam Unified Software Appliance at the conference as well.

Learn more about the Veeam DRMM here.

Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft Entra ID is available now. Support for MCP will be incorporated into future releases of Veeam Data Cloud.