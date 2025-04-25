HYCU puts up R-Shield, extra protection in its R-Cloud

HYCU has added R-Shield anomaly and ransomware detection, fortified protection, and instant recovery features to its R-Cloud data protection-as-a-service offering.

R-Cloud, with R standing for Resiliency, is the renamed Protégé backup and recovery service. It provides data backup and recovery for on-premises, public clouds, hybrid clouds, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) apps. R-Shield is designed to protect and provide always-on detection and recovery capabilities for distributed IT environments with VMs, data warehouses, finance applications, storage buckets, and git repositories. It is intended to protect them against both cybercriminal attacks and human error.

Simon Taylor

Simon Taylor, HYCU founder and CEO, stated: “What’s been missing from data protection solutions to date is comprehensive protection for the entire data estate. Most solutions offer only limited liability protection focused narrowly on VMs, leaving critical parts of the data estate exposed and difficult to recover … With R-Shield, we’re providing organizations with the ability to protect and recover data that was previously challenging at a minimum or nearly impossible to secure.”

HYCU says R-Shield offers constant protection based on a hardened backup service built on a virtual appliance with DISA-STIG certification. It has a near-zero network footprint with backup data cloaking and an isolated, independent network. There are no proxy servers, agents, or gateways to help reduce vulnerabilities. An R-Lock feature provides customer-owned, offsite, immutable backups for on-prem, cloud, SaaS, and AI/ML workloads.

R-Shield scans near-production copies of virtual data using rule-based and anomaly-driven malware detection without touching backup storage, with real-time alerts sent directly to customer SIEM systems. There is SaaS, app-level, and service discovery so customers can visualize as-a-service infrastructure and apps used by departments and identify unprotected applications. R-Shield continuously monitors for suspicious activities across protected data sources for hybrid and SaaS workloads.

There is continuous validation of backups within single and complex distributed environments. Recovery can be at a site or granular levels, and there is offline recovery to ensure offsite, offline access to cloud and SaaS data. HYCU says this provides protection against supply-chain attacks that many traditional data protection offerings may not fully address.

Chris Evans, principal and founder of Architecting IT, said: “The ability to visualize your data estate, detect anomalies, and ransomware, and recover quickly are must-haves in any cyber resilience solution.”

R-Shield recovery options

The R-Shield service is available with the latest release of R-Cloud. There is more information here and at a HYCU webinar – Full Stack Cyber Resilience for SaaS, Cloud and On-prem – on Tuesday, April 29 at 10:00 am ET/4:00 pm CET.