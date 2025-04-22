Scality and Veeam bundle backup and object storage in single-server appliance

Scality has combined its ARTESCA object storage with Veeam’s Backup & Replication in a single software appliance running on commodity x86 servers.

Having a single server with co-located, integrated Scality and Veeam software eliminates the need for separate (physical or virtual) infrastructure for Veeam, reducing deployment complexity, time, and cost by up to 30 percent, the vendor claims. The server hardware can come from suppliers such as Dell, HPE, Lenovo, and Supermicro.

Andreas Neufert

Veeam’s Andreas Neufert, VP of Product Management, Alliances, stated: “This innovative solution simplifies the deployment of our industry-leading data resilience software alongside Scality’s robust object storage, making it easier for organizations to enhance their cyber resilience. Scality has integrated Veeam into this new solution, combining our strengths to empower our joint customers to create secure defenses against cyber threats while optimizing their backup operations.”

The competition to provide object storage-based Veeam backup targets is intensifying. Cloudian, Scality, and MinIO object storage can be targets for Veeam backups, as can the Ootbi hardware/software appliance from Object First.

Scality reckons its single box Veeam-ARTESCA software appliance offers better cyber resilience than an Ootbi-type alternative because ARTESCA + Veeam bring backup and storage together in a single, secure, unified environment that reduces malware exposure.

The ARTESCA OS is a dedicated, security-optimized Linux distribution developed and maintained by Scality with only the minimum required packages, and no root or superuser privileges. Veeam runs inside this hardened environment, reducing the total attack surface compared to traditional Veeam-on-ESXi deployments.

There is internal-only communication between Veeam and the ARTESCA storage components, ensuring there are no exposed S3 endpoints that can be accessed externally, no need for external DNS resolution, and no IAM access keys or secret keys shared outside the appliance. Another point is that running backup and storage on a single server reduces hardware requirements and integration effort, while providing unified, single-pane-of-glass monitoring and management, minimizing the need to switch between separate interfaces.

Erwan Girard

Erwan Girard, Scality chief product officer, said: “The unified software appliance marks a major milestone in our partnership with Veeam. By combining ARTESCA’s security and simplicity with Veeam’s industry-leading data resilience solutions we’re enabling organizations to build unbreakable defenses against cyber threats while optimizing backup operations without compromising performance.”

The Scality ARTESCA + Veeam unified software appliance will initially be available as a single node, configurable from 20 VMs/TBs to hundreds of VMs/TBs. It will need to go multi-node to provide more backup storage capability.

Note that object storage does not natively deduplicate stored data, with backup data deduplication being carried out by the backup software. Non-object-based backup target systems from Dell (PowerProtect), ExaGrid, HPE (StoreEver), and Quantum (DXi) provide their own deduplication capabilities.

Customers will be able to purchase the combined Scality-Veeam offering from their channel partners. Scality will provide the partners with documentation and tooling to install the software appliance on one of a number of pre-validated hardware configurations.

If you’re interested in accessing the new ARTESCA + Veeam unified software appliance, you can submit a request here. The appliance can be viewed at the VeeamON 2025 conference in San Diego, which runs today and tomorrow.