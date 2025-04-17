Scale Computing picks Veeam as its bestie backup supplier

Edge, ROBO and mid-market hyperconverged infrastructure biz Scale Computing, is launching support for its Scale Computing Platform (SC//Platform) within the Veeam Data Platform.

Veeam now describes its backup and recovery software as a ‘platform’, saying it goes beyond backup and recovery by offering data management and cyber-resilience. The resilience relies on things like malware detection, backup immutability and incident response.

Jeff Ready.

Scale’s co-founder and CEO Jeff Ready claimed in a statement “The partnership between Scale Computing and Veeam delivers the best of both worlds: streamlined, autonomous IT infrastructure from Scale Computing and the industry’s most trusted data resilience platform from Veeam.”

Customers “have long asked for deeper integration with Veeam,” he added.

Scale’s HyperCore hypervisor scheme treats its software, servers and storage as an integrated system with self-healing features, and has its own snapshot capability with changed block tracking. Scale’s SW pools storage across tiers with its SCRIBE (Scale Computing Reliable Independent Block Engine). Snapshots use SCRIBE to create near-instant, point-in-time, consistent backups of VMs, capturing virtual disks, VM configuration, and, with Guest Agent Tools installed, the running OS and applications.

We envisage SCRIBE-based snapshots being used by Veeam as its basic unit of Scale backup, the entry point for Scale’s customer data into its data protection system.

Customers can, we’re told, choose from a range of Veeam-compatible backup targets, including object storage, tape, and cloud, and use full VM and granular file recovery from SC//Platform to any supported environment. They can also migrate and restore workloads between SC//Platform, VMware vSphere, Microsoft Hyper-V, and major public cloud environments.

Shiva Pillay.

Shiva Pillay, SVP and GM Americas at Veeam, said in a statement: “This collaboration with Scale Computing further strengthens Veeam’s mission to empower organizations to protect and ensure the availability of their data at all times and from anywhere, delivering cyber recovery and data portability across a purpose-built platform tailored for the unique needs of edge IT.”

Support for SC//Platform in the Veeam Data Platform is expected to be generally available in Q4 2025.

Live demonstrations of the Scale Computing solution will be featured at VeeamON 2025, taking place April 21-23, 2025 at booth #G5 in San Diego, CA. An online brochure about the two supplier’s integration can be accessed here.