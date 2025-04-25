Cohesity debuts RecoveryAgent to streamline incident response

Cohesity RecoveryAgent is AI-powered recovery orchestration software for Cohesity NetBackup and DataProtect customers.

It is the first product to emerge from the joint development efforts of Cohesity and Veritas since the companies merged in December 2024. RecoveryAgent combines the capabilities of NetBackup Recovery Blueprints and Recommended Recovery Points with AI-powered intelligence and technology native to DataProtect. It generates customizable blueprints that automate recovery workflows, making cyber recovery response more efficient and adaptable. Customers can better prepare for cyber incidents before they happen.

Vasu Murthy

Cohesity chief product officer Vasu Murthy stated: “Having a comprehensive and thoroughly tested incident response plan can be the difference between minimal disruption and massive impact. By simplifying and automating every step of the complex cyber recovery process, RecoveryAgent helps customers boost resilience and respond faster with more confidence to cyber incidents.”

The RecoveryAgent UI enables IT staff to build recovery plans with scripted workflows that automatically integrate steps for incident response, such as threat hunting, malware scanning, and instant data restores. It can automate forensics investigation, configuration hardening, and patching when orchestrated on virtual machines that are recovered with it.

Users can manage granular recovery across multiple domains in complex hybrid environments, including on-premises, cloud, PaaS, and containers. They can rehearse recoveries to prove the blueprint will effectively recover their data in a non-production environment without impacting production applications. This frequent testing helps ensure readiness for real-world incidents.

Cohesity says RecoveryAgent helps customers increase confidence in their ability to recover cleanly from incidents with intelligent recovery point recommendations powered by agentic AI and blast radius analysis of infected files across domains.

RecoveryAgent implements standard recovery practices and is designed to support compliance with DORA, NIS2, and other recent legislative requirements. It speeds up forensic investigations through integrated and automated threat scanning using native tools delivered by Cohesity Data Security Alliance partners.

RecoveryAgent is currently available to select customers in Tech Preview and is expected to be generally available for NetBackup and DataProtect customers in the second half of calendar 2025. A RecoveryAgent video provides more information.