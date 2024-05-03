Dasera forms alliances and launches monthly pricing to scale posture management

Data security posture management (DSPM) player Dasera has sealed new vendor partner integration agreements, that include Cisco, to aid its go-to-market, and is also rolling out month-to-month pricing. In addition, it has updated its main product.

As well as Cisco, there are now strategic integrations with data management vendor Cohesity, and cloud engineering and services provider Intuitive Cloud, to allow Dasera to target these companies’ customers.

To aid further expansion, a flexible month-to-month pricing model and enhanced security and governance features have been introduced. The platform now features a data security and governance dashboard, that answers four key questions about your data security: “Where is my data?” “What data do I have?” “Who has access to it?” and “What risks are introduced when it is used?”

A data security and governance score is also offered through the dashboard, highlighting the potential security risks, and allowing businesses to address them proactively.

Dasera screenshot.

The new payment model offers flexible and contract-free data security per month, at an “affordable” $500 per data store, said the supplier. “This model allows organizations to start with one or two data stores, and easily scale up as per their evolving data governance strategies and requirements.”

Cisco’s Panoptica CNAPP (Cloud Native Application Protection Platform) now integrates with Dasera, to provide data protection for critical assets, to prioritize the vulnerabilities “that matter,” and to fortify resilience against cyber threats. “This is delivering innovation and value to Cisco’s customers,” said Vladi Sandler, head of partnerships for Outshift by Cisco.

“Data location complexity requires new approaches to protecting data. As a Cohesity Data Security Alliance member, Dasera can help enterprises enhance cyber resilience and provide meaningful insights into their data, so our joint customers can promptly make smart decisions to protect it,” said Joseph Razavian, Cohesity senior director of business development and alliances.

“Our platform and affordable pricing model, along with partnerships with major cyber security and data protection companies, provide accessible innovation for everyone,” added Ani Chaudhuri, Dasera CEO.